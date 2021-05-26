Instagram Rolls Out Hiding Like Counts For Indian Users





New Delhi: Fb-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday introduced that it's now enabling the choice to cover public like counts for the Indian customers on the platform. The corporate stated that it examined the hiding like counts choice to see if it would depressurise folks's expertise on the photo-sharing platform.

"What we heard from folks and specialists was that not seeing like counts was helpful for some, and annoying to others, significantly as a result of folks use like counts to get a way for what's trending or in style, so we're providing you with the selection," Instagram stated in a press release.

Users can conceal like counts on others' posts by visiting the brand new Posts part in Settings. This management applies to all of the posts in your feed.

They’ll additionally select to cover like counts earlier than sharing a submit. Users can flip this setting on or off, even after it goes dwell.

“Folks need extra flexibility, so we thought it might be vital to provide folks the choice. Within the subsequent few weeks you will notice each of those controls come to Fb,” the corporate stated.

The corporate stated it’s in search of extra methods to provide folks management over their expertise.

“And that’s why we introduced new instruments to permit folks to filter offensive content material from their DMs and gave folks methods to manage what they see and share on Fb’s Information Feed — just like the Feed Filter Bar, Favorites Feed and Select Who Can Remark,” the corporate stated.

“We’re additionally funding extra exterior analysis about folks’s experiences on Instagram, and the way we are able to enhance our insurance policies and merchandise to assist our neighborhood,” it added.

In India, Instagram additionally lately collaborated with the Younger Leaders for Lively Citizenship (YLAC) to provoke the fifth version of the ‘Counter Speech Fellowship’.

It’s a programme that engages inventive teenagers to make use of the facility of visible storytelling to start out significant conversations on points which are vital to younger residents world wide.