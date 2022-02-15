World

Instagram scrubs New York police union post calling for Snoop Dog boycott

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New York police union has called on the public to boycott Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl halftime performance after the rapper released a track that encouraged the killings. The police – But Instagram has scrubbed the message for violating community guidelines against inciting violence.

The Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association pushed for a boycott in an Instagram post on Feb. 11.

Snoop Dogg arrives at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival on January 31, 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Snoop Dogg arrives at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival on January 31, 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
(Picture of John Para / Getty Images for Bud Light)

“Encouraging people to shoot police officers obviously gives you a place as a headliner in the Super Bowl,” read the message that has since been deleted, which remains on the union’s Facebook page. “If you absolutely love watching the game, (we won’t be) halftime is a great moment to turn off your TV in honor of the blue men and women who gave their lives for us.”

Instagram on Monday deleted the union’s post and replaced it with a message that the post promoted “violence and incitement.”

Fighting against police: The 24-hour period saw 13 police officers wounded by gunfire

Lu Civelo, 2nd vice president of Suffolk County PBA, said the Instagram post received a lot of support, garnered thousands of likes, so he was not surprised by the decision to shut down Instagram.

“We’ve seen them censor newspapers, elected officials up to the highest office in the country, and now the police,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

READ Also  Cryptocurrency scam: Job seekers lose thousands of dollars to fake company promising employment

He said they called for a boycott after learning that Snoop Dogg and J5 Slap had released a track titled “Police” – a day after NYPD detectives shot dead Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while on duty. Both officers died.

The incendiary song includes, “Take your gun that you are using to shoot each other and start shooting this b-hus madarf-king cop. It will affect a madarf-king n-ga like me.”

A Snoop Dogg collaborator provided the lyrics.

Falling NYPD officer Jason Rivera honored with mile-long procession, hundreds of people st. Patrick’s Cathedral

Sivelo said the union was not calling for the removal of any musician who released a song with anti-police messages. “It will be a full-time job,” he said. “But when you are actively calling for the killing of police officers, someone must call you.”

He added that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had made an “incredibly weak judgment” in choosing Snoop Dogg to head the halftime show.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference in Inglewood, California on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference in Inglewood, California on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
(AP Photo / Mori Gash)

“It’s already been a deadly year for the police,” Seville said. “If you turn on the TV this morning, you see in the last 24 hours, 13 police officers have been shot.” Sivelo attended the funerals of Rivera and Mora, who were shot while responding to a domestic dispute.

“It was always a dangerous job but now more so,” he said.

In early February, Long Island lawyer Anthony Capitola wrote a letter to the CEO of Constellation Brands, exploding the company for advertising Snoop Dogg’s products, including model specials, Pacifico and SVEDKA vodka.

READ Also  Munich’s Famed Christmas Market is Canceled Again

He wrote a letter to the NFL commissioner asking that Snoop Dogg be dropped from the halftime show.

Instagram and the NFL did not immediately return requests for comment.


