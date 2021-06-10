Instagram Sticker Shows Lord Shiva Holding Wine Glass & Phone, FIR Filed For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Instagram Sticker Shows Lord Shiva Holding Wine Glass & Cellphone, FIR Filed For Hurting Hindu Sentiments



New Delhi: Standard Social media platform ‘Instagram’ has landed in a recent controversy for allegedly displaying Lord Shiva in an objectionable method. On Tuesday, Delhi resident and BJP chief Manish Singh filed a grievance in opposition to Instagram over a sticker which reveals God Shiva with wine glass in a single hand and a cell phone within the different, out there within the platform’s story part. Lord Shiva can be seen winking within the sticker. He filed the grievance at Parliament Avenue police station in New Delhi in opposition to the CEO and different officers of Instagram for allegedly hurting the emotions of the Hindus. Additionally Learn – ‘Insult of Kannadigas’: Amazon Canada Receives Large Backlash for Promoting Karnataka State flag Themed Bikini, #BoycottAmazon Traits on Twitter

Customers can discover this specific sticker by looking Shiva within the search field whereas importing an Instagram story. As per the complainant, these stickers had been supplied by Instagram itself and never any social media consumer.

Right here’s the sticker:

The complainant claimed the “accused is intentionally and deliberately hurting the sensation and sentiments of the hundreds of thousands and hundreds of thousands of Hindus, together with the complainant, by portraying the Lord Shiva, in such a state.”

“Given the above acknowledged, it’s, subsequently, most respectfully submitted {that a} legal case be registered in opposition to the CEO, and different officers of Instagram, who in conspiracy with different individuals have dedicated offenses falling throughout the parameters of the Indian Penal Code and in addition underneath the Info Expertise Act,” Singh famous in his FIR.

In a video message, Manish Singh additionally demanded an apology from Instagram and mentioned that he’ll launch a protest and dharna at Instagram’s workplace if the stickers aren’t eliminated instantly.

Many customers additionally took to Twitter to slam Instagram and specific their displeasure over the brand new sticker:

What the hell is happening is each physique seeing these Folks what sort of image Insta crew utilizing in reels for Lord Shiva.

India goverment please take motion else we have to go to courtroom. #Instagram #MarkZuckerberg #PMOIndia #AmitShah #BJP4India #BJP4UP #CMYogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/pd0ciKCLG4 — Amardeep Tanwar (@AmardeepTanwar7) June 8, 2021

By typing Shiva in Giphy, this Indecent sticker of Lord Shiva holding alcohol in a single hand and cell in different reveals together with different stickers. That is insupportable @instagram take away this asap and do not insult gods. @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia @Pushpendraamu @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/gVvuPgEYt9 — Ayush Singh (@_Ayush__singh) June 8, 2021

Lord #Shiva proven in Insuling method on @instagram This isn’t consumer Generated however Instagram Accepted Content material We request @rsprasad ji to take cognisance of such points rampant abuse of Hindu sentiments on SocialMedia Platforms#AntiHinduInstagram pic.twitter.com/FUz6eQxOcr — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) June 8, 2021

Earlier, ecommerce platform Amazon and Google confronted the ire for deeply hurting the emotions of the individuals of Karnataka. This incident occurred at a time when the federal government had requested social media platforms to adjust to the brand new IT Guidelines.