Instagram to bury reposted TikToks on its platform

“But on the downside, it’s losing its brand identity,” Abidin said. “People are not on there for ‘Instagram TM’ posts any more.”

The change should help restore Instagram’s distinctiveness but Mosseri acknowledged in his video that ranking shifts could be contentious. According to Abidin, she had seen influencers complain that their posts were being seen by fewer people despite putting separate content on TikTok and Instagram, though there could be many reasons for that.

Instagram’s move to prioritise original posts will also affect aggregation pages that repost other users’ photos and videos.

A spokesman for one of Australia’s largest Instagram pages, Brown Cardigan, which has built a following of 1.1 million people for its brand of larrikin-tinged humour posts largely sent in by others, said it was unlikely to be hit by the changes.