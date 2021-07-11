Instagram User Asks Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil About His Religion

New Delhi. Irfan Khan, the veteran actor of Hindi cinema, is no longer in this world, but the impression of his brilliant acting remains in the hearts of people. It would not be wrong at all to say that Irfan’s passing is a big loss for the Hindi cinema world. At the same time, Irfan’s son Babil Khan remembers his father and shares many memories related to him on social media. Not only this, he also gives a befitting reply to trolling. Some time ago Babil questioned his religion. Babil gave such an answer that he won everyone’s heart

A person asked Babil Khan’s religion on social media

Actually, a person wrote in Babil’s comment box that ‘Brother are you a Muslim?’ Babil replied that he does not belong to any one religion. I am Babil Sharing the screenshot of that comment, Babil wrote that I have read the Bible, Bhagavad Gita, and the Quran. I am reading Guru Granth Sahib now. I follow all religions. Everyone reading this answer of Babil on social media is praising his understanding.

Babil Khan left studies

Let us tell you that Irfan Khan’s son Babil has left his studies. Now completely concentrating on his acting career. Let us tell you that Babil was studying Bachelor of Arts. which he has now abandoned. By the way, let us tell you that a guest has entered the Khan family. Whose picture was shared by Babil some time back. Babil has brought a little dog to his house.

Babil will be seen in the film Kaala

Babil is now gearing up to work in films. Soon he is going to step into the acting world with the film ‘Kaala’. The special thing is that the film ‘Kaala’ is being made in the production house of Anushka Sharma. In which ‘Bulbul’ lead actress Trupti Dimri and Babil will be seen in the lead roles.