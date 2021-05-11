Instagram users reveal the most bizarre DMs they’ve sent to celebrities



Aussie influencer Winnie Blues just lately made headlines for sharing particulars of Zac Efron’s bed room prowess.

And on Monday, she spilled extra of her followers’ secrets and techniques – this time in the type of the most embarrassing DMs they’ve ever sent to celebrities on Instagram.

A few of the cringeworthy messages had been sent to Hollywood actors, others to Australian TV stars, and one was even sent to cricket legend Shane Warne – who responded not as soon as, however twice to a less-than-enthusiastic fan.

A Few of the cringeworthy messages had been sent to Hollywood actors, others to Australian TV stars, and one was even sent to cricket legend Shane Warne.

Again in 2017, a fan messaged the 51-year-old sportsman saying ‘hey’ with a waving emoji, to which he responded ‘hey again’ 23 days later.

The nameless Instagram consumer then replied with a coronary heart, with Shane writing again: ‘What’s information?’

Per week later, the fan tried to begin the bizarre cycle once more, writing a easy ‘hey’ with a wave; nonetheless, they didn’t obtain a response from Shane.

One other of Winnie Blues’ followers messaged the notoriously strait-laced Bindi Irwin, 22, asking: ‘So the boys and I are having a debate and I simply wished to know should you’ve ever even TRIED pingas? Like simply as soon as? I do know you are “Bindi Irwin” however nonetheless.’

‘Pinga’ is an Australian slang for MDMA – and the reality Bindi is a well known teetotaller and hardly even drinks espresso makes the query itself much more outrageous.

One fan determined to hit up newly single Microsoft billionaire Invoice Gates, writing: ‘Hello Invoice. What’s poppin? Hit me up whenever you’re in Australia subsequent. Jen x.’

One other messaged one-eyed American rapper Fetty Wap, asking: ‘Can eye be your subsequent child mumma?’

He responded: ‘Eye suppose not.’

One wrote to Seven climate presenter Jane Bunn: ‘Hello Jane, long-time listener, first-time caller, however me and my girlfriend all the time discover you’ve got consistently obtained a brand new belt on – what number of do you suppose you personal?’

One other tried to make plans with Harry Types, writing: ‘I’ve obtained a six-hour layover in LA right now. I will be there at round 4:30. Let me know should you wanna hang around.’

One requested P Diddy if he would ‘marry me and my good friend’, earlier than hours later reducing their expectations to: ‘Hey might you order me and Alex a bottle of purple?’

One other tried their luck with Oprah Winfrey, messaging: ‘What’s good, Oaps?

‘It’s possible you’ll be considered one of the most profitable ladies of all time, however my second cousin works at [Australian restaurant chain] La Porchetta and if I order [an entrée] pasta she is going to normally give me a fundamental dimension.

‘I might love to discover us additional should you’re eager.’

One smitten fan wrote to Adam Sandler: ‘Hey! You need to cease making films and love me as an alternative. LMK.’

One other repeatedly messaged psychologist Dr. Phil, writing: ‘Hey daddy. Dr Daddy Phil. Dr Daddy. Phil me up. Sorry.’

It comes simply weeks after Winnie Blues hosted one other Q&A with followers, throughout which a follower provided a five-star evaluation of Zac Efron’s bed room efficiency.

The nameless lady allegedly had a quick relationship with the Excessive College Musical star, 33, earlier than he started courting his now ex-girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

She submitted her unverified story to Winnie, who was internet hosting a confessions-themed Q&A on Instagram Tales.

The girl claimed she was ‘f**king Zac Efron’ earlier than ‘anyone knew he was even in Australia’ – which suggests the alleged romance occurred in early 2020.

‘Let’s simply say he was all about pleasing the woman,’ the lady mentioned, to which Winnie responded: ‘Hahahahaha’.

‘Genuinely. Hahahah,’ she continued. ‘Whenever you come up I will inform you all about it. He is the nicest man I’ve ever met.’

Whereas it is unclear precisely when the lady’s alleged fling with Zac occurred, it will need to have ended by late June/early July, which is when he began courting Vanessa. The couple break up round April.