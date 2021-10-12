Instagram will bring new feature: Will appeal to teenagers – Stay away from platform and harmful content Facebook owned US Photo Video sharing social network Instagram will encourage teenagers to take a break from the platform – Instagram is going to bring new feature: Will appeal to teenagers – Stay away from platforms and harmful content

The photo and video sharing social network Instagram is now working on new ways to make the platform a safer place for teen users. The US app will now introduce a new feature that will encourage teens to keep a safe distance from harmful content and encourage them to “take a break” from Instagram.

The new features were announced by Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs. Clegg’s announcement came soon after a former Facebook employee’s whistleblower made shocking claims about Facebook harming young users via Instagram.

Speaking about the features, Clegg said on CNN’s State of the Union, “We’re going to introduce something that I think will make a big difference. Where our systems see that a teen is watching the same content over and over. Again, and this is content that may not be conducive to their well-being, we will encourage them to look at other content.”

He also revealed that the company is also working on a feature that will ask teenagers to take a break from the platform. However, Clegg did not say when he plans to roll out the new features.

Earlier, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had talked about working on a ‘Take a Break’ feature. He had told, “We encourage people to look at other topics. If they live on content that can contribute to negative social comparisons and a feature temporarily called “Take a Break”. There people can pause their account and take some time to consider whether the thing they are spending time on is worthwhile.

Instagram had also shelved its plans to launch Instagram Kids for users under the age of 13 after facing stiff opposition from child safety advocates.