Instagram will introduce “Take a Break” feature and keep teens away from harmful content

Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said on Sunday that Instagram would introduce new measures to wean teens away from harmful content and encourage them to “take a break” from the platform. Clegg made the comments on CNN’s State of the Union show less than a week after whistleblower Frances Hogen testified before Congress about internal research showing Instagram had a negative impact on young people’s mental health. can put.

“We’re going to introduce something that I think will make a big difference, where our systems see that a teen is watching the same content over and over, and it’s content that is not conducive to their well-being. Maybe, we’ll encourage them to watch other content,” Clegg said. He added that in addition to plans for the Instagram Kids platform to give parents alternative controls to stop and monitor teens, the company plans to introduce a feature called “Take a Break” where we can help teens take a bus break, he added. Will inspire you to take Using Instagram. ”

Clegg did not provide a timeline for either feature. in response to an email from ledge Seeking more details, a Facebook spokesperson said the features “haven’t been tested yet, but will be soon.” The spokesperson pointed to a September 27 blog post from Instagram head Adam Mosseri that mentioned that the company was “exploring” the features:

We announced last week that we’re exploring two new ideas: encouraging people to look to other topics if they’re based on content that may contribute to negative social comparisons, and a feature called Temporarily It’s called “take a break”, where people can put their account on pause and take some time to consider whether the time they’re spending is worthwhile.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Clegg whether Facebook’s algorithms amplified or spread pro-insurgency voices prior to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol building. Clegg said he could not answer the question with a yes or no. Haugen is reportedly on his way to a meeting with the committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Clegg said that Facebook’s algorithms should “if necessary, be taken into account by regulation so that people can match what our systems say they should do exactly.”

Facebook has come under severe criticism for the past several weeks. wall street journal Based on internal documents provided by Haugen. Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, testified before Congress on Tuesday in a hearing focused on the company’s internal research showing that Instagram can be particularly toxic to teenage girls. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg disputed Haugen’s account, saying it was illogical for a company that relies on advertisers to push content that angers people.