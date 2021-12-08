Instagram’s Adam Mosseri Takes Hot Seat Before Senate Committee

WASHINGTON – Instagram chief Adam Moseri will testify before a Senate panel on Wednesday afternoon to protect the social media app from the growing bilateral outrage over the harm done to young users.

This will be Mr Moseri’s first appearance before Congress. He is one of the top executives at Meta, a company formerly known as the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to testify to lawmakers after internal research leaked by Whistle-Blower leaked that Instagram has a toxic effect on some teenagers.

Lawmakers are expected to grill Mr. Mosseri about the research, which found that one in three teenage girls said the app made her feel bad about her body image. He may also be asked about the app’s built-in technology and whether it sends young users into the rabbit hole of more dangerous and harmful content. Republicans and Democrats say they will also deal with the safety of young users, including the company’s efforts to keep minor users off the site.

“Instagram’s repeated failures to protect children’s privacy have already been exposed before the US Senate,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, the Republican lead on the panel on the Senate Commerce Committee on Consumer Protection. “It simply came to our notice then. I look forward to discussing concrete steps to improve security and data security for our children and grandchildren. “