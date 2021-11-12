Integrated Ombudsman Scheme: Complaints can be linked to all banks on one number, banks will not be able to procrastinate! Integrated Ombudsman Scheme: Complaints of all banks can be done on one toll free number and banks will not be able to make excuse! – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme: Complaints can be linked to all banks on one number, banks will not be able to procrastinate!

By the way, every bank has its own separate complaint number and system. But at present there are Lokpals on the basis of states, but that process is considered a bit lengthy.

The day is not far in India, when customers will be able to make complaints related to all banks at one place. In the coming time, there will be a separate number for this, through which the facility of complaint will be available. Along with this, it will also be easy to track its status.

Actually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give two gifts on Friday (November 12, 2021), which also has an integrated Lokpal scheme. Through this, customers of financial and banking institutions will be able to make their complaints to an Ombudsman with the help of an e-mail ID and number. The special thing is that under this system there will be a toll-free number, which will be multilingual. That is, the facility of complaint will be available on it in different languages. Not only this, consumers will also be able to give their feedback regarding banking services and complaints on this.

Some media reports quoting Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sources said that the objective of this Integrated Ombudsman Scheme is to further strengthen the grievance redressal process.

It is also being said that banks will not be able to procrastinate after the introduction of this new system. Generally, in cases related to online fraud or ATM phishing/fraud, banks instead of taking responsibility themselves, hold the consumer or other banks responsible. Since the complaint will reach directly in the new problem and more emphasis is being given on the solution, it is being said that the responsibility of resolving the problem may also be on the bank.

Apart from the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, PM Modi will also give the gift of Retail Direct Scheme. Actually, on behalf of the center RBI (Reserve Bank of India) issues government securities, which are called bonds. At present, only institutional investors are allowed to invest in these. But in the new system, the way will also open for small investors. Through this they will be able to take bonds directly from RBI.