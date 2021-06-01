Intel announces 11th Gen U-series chips for laptops, Intel 5G Solution 5000 and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Intel announces 11th Gen U-series chips for laptops, Intel 5G Solution 5000 and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Intel introduced two new additions to its line-up of 11th Gen Intel Core processors on the firm’s keynote occasion Computex 2021 on 31 Could. The corporate unveiled two 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors that are the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7. This large announcement marks the primary 5GHz clock velocity for skinny and gentle laptops. On the digital tech occasion, Intel additionally launched its first 5G product for the subsequent technology of PC experiences, known as Intel 5G Solution 5000.

It claims to ship practically 5 instances velocity will increase over Intel Gigabit Lengthy-Time period Evolution (LTE) from anyplace. The corporate made this declaration after beforehand asserting a collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

It’s highly effective and can obtain 5.0GHz clock velocity. The brand new 11th Gen cellular chips additionally supply four-core and eight-thread configurations.

Through the occasion, Chris Walker, Intel company vice chairman and basic supervisor of Mobility Shopper Platforms knowledgeable that they’ve the world’s greatest processor for thin-and-light Home windows laptops. “We have taken the world’s greatest processor for thin-and-light Home windows laptops and made the expertise even higher with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” stated Walker.

Among the many many manufacturers available in the market, Acer, ASUS, and HP are the primary authentic tools producer (OEMs) to allow fashionable linked laptops this 12 months with the Intel 5G Solution 5000 that are based mostly on 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series processors.