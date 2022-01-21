Intel announces $20B Ohio factory as Joe Biden fights semiconductor shortage





Intel plans to take a position $20 billion in a semiconductor factory exterior of Columbus, Ohio, the White Home mentioned Friday as President Biden tries to spur U.S. manufacturing to combat a worldwide chip shortage.

The White Home mentioned the brand new facility will create 7,000 building jobs and three,000 everlasting jobs.

“In the present day’s announcement is the most recent marker of progress within the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to ramp up home manufacturing for essential items like semiconductors, deal with near-term provide chain bottlenecks, revitalize our manufacturing base, and create good jobs right here at dwelling,” a truth sheet mentioned.

The worldwide shortage in semiconductors impacts merchandise such as automobiles, smartphones, medical gear and vacuum cleaners.

The Biden administration mentioned the shortage knocked a full share level off the U.S. gross home product final 12 months and damage U.S. autoworkers, who confronted furloughs and manufacturing shutdowns as a consequence of pandemic disruptions at Asian semiconductor factories.

The administration mentioned the U.S. have to be extra reliant on home manufacturing. It boasted the semiconductor business has invested greater than $80 billion within the U.S. because the starting of 2021.

“The USA used to steer the world in international semiconductor manufacturing. However in current a long time, the U.S. misplaced its edge — our share of world semiconductor manufacturing has fallen from 37% to simply 12% during the last 30 years,” the administration mentioned in a truth sheet. “The Biden-Harris administration has been working across the clock with Congress, our worldwide allies and companions, and the personal sector to broaden U.S. chip manufacturing capability, carry again essential American manufacturing jobs, tackle the chip shortage, and guarantee we aren’t uncovered to those disruptions once more.”