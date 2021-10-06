Intel tries to bash Apple again with a terrifying ‘social experiment’ ad

I’m sorry to inform you that Intel again made a terrible ad to show how crazy Apple isn’t about switching to their own processors. This one, called “Breaking the Spell,” follows a classic format—people are put in a room and explained about the features coming to MacBooks. Then, after getting all excited, Twist! They were actually being told about Windows computers powered (of course) by Intel. The people in the ad (what the fine print says, “real people are paid for their time and opinions”) are speechless and then clamor to buy or pick up a laptop, possibly now that they’re awake to the possibilities of PCs. went.

It’s an ad format that’s never been that good, but the real kicker is that it makes absolutely no sense here — in the introduction, Intel claims it’s showing off “new technology” and “innovation” and then Goes on to show people absolutely infatuated with technology is old news by almost any standard.

If you’re brave, you can give it a watch below.

I know that while it can be somewhat bubbly when it comes to tech news, writers and readers feel that few things are more famous than the general public. But really, if you’ve walked into Best Buy’s laptop section at some point in the past decade, you’ve probably seen something that people in advertising are shell-shocked about: two-in-one laptops that fold up. Becoming tablets have been popular since the early 2010s, Intel has been pushing two-screen laptops since 2018, and PC gaming was a thing before the original IBM personal computer popularized the term “PC”.

As far as Intel’s upgradability logic is concerned, I agree. While I understand that Apple building the RAM into the same chip as the processor probably has some performance advantage, it bites that you can’t upgrade – especially when the M1 laptop starts with 8GB. And charges $200 for the 16GB upgrade. The problem, however, is that even the Windows laptops this ad prompts you to buy are very likely to have removable and non-upgradable memory. While you can find Windows laptops with swappable RAM or SSD, nowadays, this is a notable feature rather than a requisite.

Perhaps this ad would be at least close to forgivable if it were Intel-made ads featuring “I’m a Mack” actor Justin Long (whom people hated) and those Chevy Truck commercials (which people hated too). Wasn’t a mashup of another series. )

Wait, actually, yes, it’ll still suck — because Intel is bragging about the things you can find in laptops with chips from its other competitor, AMD. There are 2-in-1s rocking Ryzen chips, and a slot for adding an AMD CPU and more RAM to our top gaming laptops for 2021. “But what about dual-screen laptops with AMD,” probably nobody asked because it’s a niche product category. Asus has you covered.

I don’t want this criticism to be made by a staunch Apple fan who, as one person in the ad said, is “100 percent loyal to Apple.” (Who talks like that?) While I use mostly Apple products, I’m also a chronic ThinkPad lover who thinks Intel has a point — if you can look past how condescending this ad campaign is. And it’s shameful. I wish Apple would give people more options and more upgrades with their computers, and I think people should be more willing to give other computing platforms a shot if they better fit their needs. . But does an ad full of people acting like they’ve never seen a computer explain it to anyone?