Intelligence Bureau Recruitment: Intelligence Bureau: How can I join IB? Learn about Recruitment Process and Salary – Intelligence Bureau ib Job Profile Eligibility Selection Process and Salary

If you are planning to join the country’s intelligence service to serve the country, then the Intelligence Bureau (IB) may be the best for you. Going to IB is a dream of many Indian youth. By joining this agency, they want to serve and protect the country. There are a number of qualifications and requirements that must be met for recruitment to IB. Here we will give you the complete information about the salary process you get in IB recruitment process.



Learn about IB first



The main objective of the Intelligence Bureau is to protect the nation. Becoming an IB officer is a challenging task and they have to do their best in their duties. The Intelligence Bureau has some posts like Grade-II / Executive and Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). Recruitment test is conducted for the recruitment of these primary posts. The IB is the country’s security and safety watchdog. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) handles domestic security, internal intelligence, and counter-intelligence. IB is the oldest government agency. The most interesting thing about IB is that even the people who work here have a minimal idea of ​​their work and status. Therefore, very little information about IB is available in the public domain. However, through this article, we will try to give you complete information about IB.

IB Recruitment Process



The acronym for Intelligence Bureau is IB. The IB is an internal intelligence agency that stays in the country and works against the enemies of the country. It falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The post of officer for recruitment in IB is divided into 2 categories. It has one IB ACO and another IB Security Assistant. Here is the information of both these posts.

1. IB ACIO



IB ACIO is known as the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer. The recruitment examination for the post of ACIO is conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs of India. Candidates who pass this examination are appointed to Grade-II, Group-C posts in the Intelligence Bureau. For this, examinations are conducted at the national level every year. ACIO’s duties are not limited to the office, they also have to do field work to investigate the matter.

2. IB Security Assistant



In addition to working as a security assistant, the people assigned to this position are tasked with training security guards and following orders from their superiors in case of an emergency. They need to pay attention to the safety of security type equipment and other storage devices. If any theft or robbery occurs, they report it to senior security officials to handle the situation.

Eligibility Criteria for IB



To be a part of Indian national security, you have to meet certain eligibility criteria. These include citizenship, age limit, educational qualifications, passing the recruitment exam. The eligibility criteria for joining IB are listed below. Here we are informing you about IB ACIO and IB Security Assistant.

Educational Qualification



Candidate must have Bachelor Degree or Bachelor Degree from any official University. The minimum score should be 50% of the total with good computer skills. The IB Security Assistant candidate must have a certificate of 10th from the official board. Candidate should be good in dialect or local language with regional experience.

Age limit



There is a different age limit for all categories to become an IB ACIO. The minimum age for this is 18 years and the maximum is 27 years. At the same time, age concession is given for OBC, ST, SC category. In addition, the age limit for IB Security Assistant is 18 to 27 years. Depending on the category, they also get age discount.

Selection Process for IB ACIO



Candidate has to pass a recruitment test to be appointed as an IB officer or other post. The exam is divided into Tier-I, Tier-II and Interview. Its Tier-1 consists of objective type questions with four sections. After passing the first stage of the examination with cutoff marks, the candidate becomes eligible for the Tier-II examination. The Tier-II exam is one hour long. In this, candidates are asked about assessment and essay. This is followed by the final round which is the interview round which is the personality test. Test results are based on Tier-1, Tier-2 and interview results.

Selection Process for IB Security Assistant



For this too the examination is conducted in three stages. The Tier-1 exam is objective and lasts for 2 hours. In which the Tier-2 examination is one hour long and appears after the Tier-1 crack. The final round of the exam is the interview which is conducted after the Tier-II exam.

Roles and responsibilities of IB officers



IB ACIO



These IB officers coordinate with senior level management.

They need the help and report of the Central Intelligence Agency.

These officers handle many regional units and headquarters, which come under the joint or deputy director’s control.

IB Security Assistant



– The role of IB Security Assistant is to collect all confidential information from secret sources, which can be a threat to the security and rights of the people.

– They carry out counter-terrorism and counter-intelligence operations.

They are surrounded by other external intelligence responsibilities.

– Their main job is to become ordinary citizens and spy on the people.

ib acio salary



At present the pay scale of IB ACIO is Rs. 44,900-142,400. It is based on the 7th Pay Commission. Here we are giving information about IB ACIO to be appointed at the initial stage. Below you can check the salary structure of the newly appointed IB ACIO candidates.

IB ACIO pay structure as per 7th pay commission:

IB ACIO Pay Scale – Rs.44900-142400

IB ACIO Basic Salary – Rs. 44900

The final basic salary of this pay scale – Rs. 142400

Current Inflation Allowance (DA) – 28%

Housing Rent (HRA) – by city (24% for 10th (metro) city, 16% for class Y city, 8% for class Z city)

Special Security Allowance (SSA) – 20% of basic salary

IB ACIO Total Salary – Approximately Rs. 66,000-71,000

IB Security Assistant Salary



IB Security Assistant Pay Scale – Rs 5200 – 20200 plus Grade Pay. 2000 (PB-1)

Basic Salary – 20,200

DA (4% as of May, 2017) – 868

TA-3600 (Tier-1 city), 1800 (other cities)

4% of DA-1800 on TA = Rs.72

HRA- 24% (Tier-1), 16% (Tier-2), 8% (Tier-3)

HRA- 0.08 x 21,700 = Rs. 1,736

Minimum Total Salary – Rs.26,176 (Tier-3 City)