Intelligence Warns Kabul Government Could Fall In 6 Months By Taliban

According to a report by US Intelligence, this week the Taliban have captured an important district in northern Kunduz.

Kabul. The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan continues. Simultaneously, the Taliban is capturing one area after another. According to a new report by US Intelligence, the Afghan government could fall within six months of the withdrawal of all US troops. Intelligence’s assessment is very different from the last time, it had a positive attitude towards the Ashraf Ghani government.

Taliban threat looms

Intelligence says that in view of the increasing influence of the Taliban, the threat has started looming. This week the Taliban have captured an important district in northern Kunduz. The Taliban is also engaged in laying siege to Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh.

In view of these occupations, according to new estimates, the government of President Ashraf Ghani could fall within 6-12 months until the withdrawal of all US troops. The report said that given the way the Taliban are dominating power, the Afghan government is difficult to escape.

Government can last for two years

The report quoted some other officials as saying that the government could fall within six months of the departure of US troops. Earlier assessments had said that the Afghan government could maintain its position for two years after the US withdrawal. But in view of the recent situation the situation has changed.

Biden to meet Ghani

US President Joe Biden will meet Ashraf Ghani at the White House on June 25. In the meantime the Taliban can be discussed. On the one hand the Taliban is increasing its occupation in Afghanistan and on the other hand it is participating in the peace process.