Interim protection to 3 wire journalists: The Supreme Court granted interim protection to 3 journalists from 3 up firms

The Supreme Court has said that the freedom of the press in the country should not be trampled on, but cannot make a separate arrangement for journalists to go directly to the Supreme Court to quash the case filed against them. The Supreme Court observed this while protecting three journalists of the digital portal. The Supreme Court has granted protection to three journalists for two months.In the Supreme Court, three journalists have rushed to the Supreme Court to quash the case filed in UP. A bench of Supreme Court Justice L Nageshwar Rao said journalists would have to go to the Allahabad High Court to quash the FIR. The court said, go to the high court and request to quash the FIR there. We will give you interim relief. The Supreme Court said that the freedom of the press cannot be suppressed but we cannot make separate arrangements for journalists in which they come directly to the Supreme Court to quash the FIR.

Cases have been registered in Rampur, Ghaziabad and Barabanki and such cases should be dismissed, said Shadan Farasat, counsel for the three petitioners. It also sought directions to the UP police not to take any action in the matter.