International Bikini Day 2021 Interesting Facts about the beach outfit

New Delhi. International Bikini Day is celebrated every year on 5th July. 2021 is the 75th year of wearing this effortlessly sexy two-piece swimsuit. The creator of this popular dress was Louis Reard, a French automobile engineer and clothing designer. He was the first to officially design and name a midriff-baring bathing suit ‘bikini’.

the first model to wear a bikini

Michelin Bernardini was the first model to wear Louis’ bikini. She was 19 years old at that time. The designer ran his bikini shop for almost 4 decades. Louis was inspired by the United States testing hydrogen bombs at Bikini Atoll and decided to name his “Bumshell New Clothing Item” Bikini.

different types of bikini

Bikini is a summer dress and is the shortest dress. Bikini fabric can be found in many types, sizes and colors. The designers created this revolutionary outfit that would allow women to show off their bodies and sunbathe. This is a great, comfortable bathing suit.

Bikini interesting facts

Let us tell you that the most expensive bikini was made of 150 carat diamond set in platinum. The designer of this bikini was Susan Rosen. The Vatican declared bikini apparel “sinful” when it was introduced. In 1957, a celebrity wore a bikini for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. It was French actress Brigitte Bardot who wore a floral printed bikini. In July 1962, Playboy magazine featured a bikini in a very artistic way for the first time. It only showed a woman’s thighs. There are many places where bikinis are still banned today. For example, bikinis are completely banned in Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.