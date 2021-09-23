International fight over 6-year-old cable-car crash survivor goes to court

TEL AVIV – The fate of a six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a fatal cable-car accident in Italy turned into an Israeli courtroom on Thursday in a bitter international custody battle that caught the world’s attention.

Lawyers for the boy’s aunt, who lives in Italy, and his grandfather, who lives in Israel, attended a closed hearing in a family court in Tel Aviv. The court set a new hearing date for next month and ruled that until then the child, Eaton Biran, would remain in Israel and spend time with both relatives.

Eaton was the only survivor of a May 23 crash on a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, which killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother.

The Israeli boy and his family were living in Italy at the time of the accident. The whole family was taking a cable-car excursion on Sunday afternoon to the nearly 5,000-foot peak of the picturesque Mottarone Mountains when a cable broke, causing the car to fall down the mountain and then down a steep slope. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.