International fight over 6-year-old cable-car crash survivor goes to court
TEL AVIV – The fate of a six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a fatal cable-car accident in Italy turned into an Israeli courtroom on Thursday in a bitter international custody battle that caught the world’s attention.
Lawyers for the boy’s aunt, who lives in Italy, and his grandfather, who lives in Israel, attended a closed hearing in a family court in Tel Aviv. The court set a new hearing date for next month and ruled that until then the child, Eaton Biran, would remain in Israel and spend time with both relatives.
Eaton was the only survivor of a May 23 crash on a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, which killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother.
The Israeli boy and his family were living in Italy at the time of the accident. The whole family was taking a cable-car excursion on Sunday afternoon to the nearly 5,000-foot peak of the picturesque Mottarone Mountains when a cable broke, causing the car to fall down the mountain and then down a steep slope. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Two days later, an Italian court appointed his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, who lived in a small town near Pavia, Italy, as his legal guardian, challenged by relatives of the boy’s maternal uncle in Israel. a decision.
But this month, the boy’s maternal grandfather, Samuel Peleg, boarded a private plane, en route to Switzerland, en route to Itan, out of the country, to Israel. Mr Peleg is now under investigation in Italy for kidnapping and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Both sides of the family maintain that they only have Eaton’s best interests at heart.
Ms Biran says Eaton has been “taken out of her family,” and “out of the country where she has lived all her life,” disrupting her physical and psychological care for months after the accident. Used to be.
“It’s a tragedy upon a tragedy,” she said in a telephone interview last week. “It’s hell on earth right now.”
He has called on the Tel Aviv court to enforce the Hague Convention on abducted minors and return to Italy immediately.
She said Italy has been Eaton’s primary home since he arrived when he was weeks old so that his father, his brother, Amit Biran, could study medicine at the University of Pavia. The two families lived near each other, and Eaton and one of Beeran’s daughters attended preschool years together. He was set to start elementary school there last week.
Mr Peleg says that Eaton’s parents had always intended to return to Israel, where most of his relatives live, and that their stay in Italy meant ending Mr Biran’s studies. Eaton and his family frequently visited Israel and spent about six months there last year.
“Eaton is an Israeli boy, he was born here” and has “Israeli roots”, Mr Peleg said in an interview last week. “He has everything here. So why there? Why? The whole family is here.”
Mr Peleg has also challenged the legality of Ms Biran’s appointment as Eton’s custodian, arguing that the case had not been heard in the appropriate court. He had already appealed for appointment twice, and lost, and a third challenge is scheduled for October.
“I lost my faith in the Italian system,” he said, explaining why he brought Eton to Israel. He was disappointed, she said, that he could not communicate directly with the judges, and that Eaton had no say in his care.
The boy was seriously injured in the accident and although he is improving, he still uses a walker and, when he leaves the house, uses a wheelchair.
Mr Peleg said one of his lawyers had told him he was not breaking any laws by bringing Eaton to Israel to seek better medical treatment.
He is questioned by Israeli police as a suspect and placed under house arrest for investigation.
A detailed article about the matter will be published shortly.
Ronen Bergman reported from Tel Aviv and Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome.
#International #fight #6yearold #cablecar #crash #survivor #court
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.