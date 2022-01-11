International gangster Ravi Pujari who threatens Salman and Shahrukh

Ravi Pujari, who was absconding for practically 15 years, has about 200 circumstances registered towards him for extortion, together with intimidation, homicide.

Until just a few years again, we frequently hear that Bollywood actors or any huge enterprise individual has been threatened by some individual. The title used to come back up as Ravi Pujari. This is similar Ravi Pujari who as soon as used to promote tea, however met some gangsters and Ravi Pujari received into the world of crime.

Tea vendor turned sharp shooter: Ravi Pujari was born in Malpe, Karnataka. However after coming to Mumbai from Karnataka, Ravi Pujari began residing together with his household in Andheri in 1990. He has one son and two daughters in his household. Ravi Pujari didn’t do his education correctly, because of which he was expelled from the college. However he was properly versed in Hindi, English and Kannada languages. Initially, Pujari, who was doing tea enterprise, joined Chhota Rajan’s gang just a few days later and grew to become a pointy shooter.

Needed to come back nearer to this don: Ravi wished him to come back nearer to Chhota Rajan however a gangster named Rohit Verma was once Chhota Rajan’s proper hand. In 1992, when Chhota Rajan was attacked, Rohit died. After this Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari got here nearer. However a 12 months later, Chhota Rajan and Dawood Ibrahim parted methods after the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. After this Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari additionally separated and Pujari fled to Bangkok.

Enterprise carried out with the assistance of expertise: Ravi Pujari saved his enterprise of extortion easy by way of expertise. For this, he used the expertise of creating calls by way of the Web. As soon as once more within the 12 months 2000, Pujari’s title got here to the fore when he began accumulating cash by protecting many huge businessmen together with Bollywood on the goal. Many individuals feared and gave the cash to him. Ravi Pujari has additionally tried many instances to extort cash by threatening many actors like Salman, Shahrukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar.

Grumpy Offender: Ravi Pujari was additionally concerned within the homicide of builder Prakash Kukreja in 1995, tried homicide of builder Suresh Wadhwa in 2003, assault on a pub/bar in 2004 and homicide of lawyer Majid Menon in 2005. It was all the time stated about Ravi Pujari that he could be on the forefront of creating himself well-known. No matter somebody did in Mumbai, the priest used to take the duty first.

Used to run enterprise from this a part of Africa: Businesses imagine that after Bangkok, Ravi Pujari, who reached Dubai and then from there to Senegal in Africa, dealt with all of the enterprise from Africa itself. Together with this, he additionally stayed in Australia for just a few days after Dubai. Pujari was residing in Senegal by altering his title however later within the 12 months 2020, the Indian authorities received success in his extradition from Senegal itself.

There are such a lot of circumstances registered: Ravi Pujari, who was absconding for about 15 years, has about 200 circumstances registered towards him for extortion, together with intimidation, homicide. Of those, 90 circumstances are from Karnataka, of which 39 are from Bengaluru and 36 from Mangaluru. When he was delivered to the nation within the 12 months 2020, he was despatched to Karnataka and has been introduced every so often to seem within the ongoing circumstances in Mumbai. Ravi Pujari is at present lodged in a Bangalore jail.