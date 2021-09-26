international girls day bollywood: International Daughters Day: Ave the glare, do you know these girls of Bollywood superstars?

Avantika Dasani Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani, who was seen with Salman Khan in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, is far away from Bollywood. Avantika Dasani holds a degree in Business and Marketing from London. Avantika may be away from Bollywood but her brother Abhimanyu Dasani has stepped into acting.

Rasha Thadani Actress Raveena Tandon’s youngest daughter Rasha Thadani is very active on social media but she stays away from Bollywood publicity. Rasha is currently busy with her studies and occasionally appears with her mother.

Paloma Thackeray Paloma Thackeray, daughter of Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon, has no interest in Bollywood and movies. Paloma is currently studying at Jamnabai Narsi School in Mumbai. She is very passionate about playing football and is very active on social media.

Newlywed Nanda Bollywood’s megastar newcomer Nanda may be far from Bollywood but she still has the status of a celebrity. Active on new social media but she stays away from Bollywood parties. The newcomer is currently studying abroad.

Alavia Jaffrey Alavia Jaffrey, daughter of Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is very beautiful but she has no special interest in movies. Alavia is studying with Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Although Alavia is away from films, her brother Meezan has been active in Bollywood films for the past few years.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Ridhima, the daughter of Ishi Shi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is always away from movies. Despite belonging to a family with the highest number of stars in Bollywood, Riddhima never turned to movies. Although his brother and cousin are making a lot of name in movies. Although Riddhima has received many offers for films, she never considered coming to Bollywood.

Sana Pancholi Sana Pancholi, daughter of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, is also far from the glitter of Bollywood. Sana Pancholi is very glamorous but she has no intention of appearing in movies. Sana’s brother Suraj Pancholi has entered the acting field, but his career is not yet settled.

In Bollywood, it is believed that if there is a superstar, his son or daughter will also get into acting. However, there are daughters of many superstars who stay away from the glamor and glamor of the film industry. On the occasion of International Girls’ Day, we know about the daughters of such Bollywood stars, about whom very few people know.