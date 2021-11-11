International media gave huge offers to Shahrukh Khan to talk about Aryan Khan, refused! International media gave big offers to Shahrukh Khan to talk about Aryan Khan
For this he is also ready to give a lot. But Shahrukh Khan has completely rejected this and he has refused to say anything. Though he has a lot to say but he will not. Shahrukh Khan is only talking to his friends in this matter and is advising them about everything.
But Shah Rukh Khan is focusing on how to get justice for what has gone wrong with Aryan. Significantly, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB during a cruise party. NCB said that Aryan Khan was taking drugs.
Apart from this, allegations were made that Aryan Khan is also in contact with drug dealers. He had to stay in jail for 28 days and during this time Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were very upset.
At present, Aryan Khan has got conditional bail and is currently at home. Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with his film Pathan. Very soon his film will be seen blasting on the big screen.
