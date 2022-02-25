International Olympic Committee calls for ban on Russian and Belarusian flags, anthems at sporting events



The International Olympic Committee The IOC on Friday doubled its stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, urging various sports organizations to cancel or remove international sporting events outside of Russia and that its flag and Belarusian flag not be displayed.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) has issued a statement reminding all international sports federations that Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine are a “violation of the Olympic ceasefire” which was previously agreed by 193 members of the UN in December and was finally set. Until the end of next month, seven days after the end of the Paralympics in Beijing.

IOC condemns Russia for ‘breaking Olympic ceasefire’ after Ukraine attack: ‘Give peace a chance’

The statement said, “IOC EB today called on all international sports federations to transfer or cancel their currently planned sports events in Russia or Belarus.” “They should take into account the violation of the Olympic ceasefire by the Russian and Belarusian governments, and the safety and security of athletes should be a top priority. The IOC itself has not planned any events in Russia or Belarus.”

It continues: “Also, the IOC EB requests that no Russian or Belarusian national flags be displayed and that no Russian or Belarusian music be played at international sporting events that are not already part of the relevant World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions.” ”

Belarus has reportedly played a role in facilitating Russia’s progress in Ukraine, prompting the United States and the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on 24 Belarusian individuals and financial institutions. Time magazine

“The IOC EB expresses its deep concern and full solidarity with the safety of members of the Olympic community in Ukraine, noting that the Special IOC Task Force is liaising with the Olympic community in the country where possible humanitarian assistance,” the IOC said in a statement.

A number of sporting events to be held in Russia this year have already been canceled or moved, including the Champions League final and the Skiing World Cup.

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), said Thursday that the Beijing Games would be a “huge challenge” for Ukrainian athletes.