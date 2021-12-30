International powerhouse Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a lot in store for her fans! Priyanka Chopra has many great projects for fans, international powerhouse will explode soon!

Based on the glory of the worldwide success of The Matrix Resurrection, international icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has created a stir with her portrayal of Sati in the film. In the coming year, he has a lot in store for his fans! Eagerly waiting to see India’s favorite Desi-Girl-Gone-Global on screen again, her fans are in awe of her busy calendar next year! Making a splash on OTT after the resounding success of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in the upcoming drama series, Citadel, on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the show is touted as an action-packed detective series with a compelling emotional center. Headlining the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, Pissie will be seen in a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

Directed by James C. Strauss, the film also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Jalili, Sofia Barkley, Lydia West, Arinj Keene and Celia Imri.

And of course, saving the best for last, fans in India can’t wait for the much-awaited Zee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The Ultimate Road Trip movie, directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is expected to go on floors next year, and the film is well worth the wait! Looks like Pisces fans have a lot to look forward to!

