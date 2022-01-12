international taekwondo player turned underwolrd link gangster ajay gurjar arrest

A boy who was player of Taekwondo. The skilled player of this recreation additionally gained medals in about 25 nations, however luck took such a flip that he turned right into a infamous gangster. This gangster named Ajay Gurjar has now been arrested. There are instances registered towards Ajay in 24 heinous crimes together with homicide, extortion, assault with a harmful weapon.

Delhi’s Particular Cell DSP Jasmeet Singh mentioned that Ajay Gurjar, a wished felony in infamous gangster and severe instances, has been arrested. An computerized pistol and 5 stay cartridges have been recovered from Ajay. On the identical time, DSP Singh mentioned that Ajay has informed throughout interrogation that he additionally has hyperlinks within the underworld and has additionally labored for Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, Hafiz Baloch, Subhash Thakur and others.

Who’s Ajay Gurjar? International Taekwondo player and infamous gangster Ajay Gurjar hails from Palwal, Haryana. Ajay Gurjar, who has gained gold 8 occasions, had made his mark in Taekwondo sport and has additionally gained medals for the nation in competitions held in about 25 nations. Ajay’s first crime in 2004 was that he had stabbed an individual in a combat; Due to which he additionally went to jail. When he got here out of jail, he received in contact with individuals related to felony actions. The cycle that began after this didn’t cease once more and he carried out the crime from Delhi to Nepal.

It was my type to ask for extortion: In 2006, when a struggle broke out within the space, Ajay opened fireplace on Palwal’s gangster Jatin. On the identical time, in 2008 too, he had fired on a resort supervisor. Ajay used to demand extortion by posting movies on Fb and thru video calls. Aside from this, if anybody refused to pay extortion, he would first shoot after which get his info from Fb and video calling.

Bhai ji’s underworld connection: After the arrest, Ajay Gurjar revealed throughout interrogation that he additionally has good relations within the underworld and in addition works for Dawood’s brother and different huge gangsters. Allow us to inform you that Ajay Gurjar is called ‘Bhai Ji’ on the earth of crime. Earlier he was additionally arrested within the 12 months 2018. Ajay has greater than 24 instances registered towards him together with homicide, try and homicide, extortion, felony conspiracy, riots.