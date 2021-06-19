International Yoga Day 2021: This Year Theme Of Yoga, Its Importance – International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Day will be celebrated on this theme on 21st June, how useful is yoga in Corona

The theme of this yr’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Wellbeing’ i.e. ‘Yoga for Well being’. June 21 is the longest day in 12 months of the yr, it reveals the lengthy lifetime of a human being.

New Delhi. Yoga is essential for bodily and psychological well being. Preparations are being made all around the world for the International Yoga Day celebrated yearly on 21st June. It was initiated by the Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi. It is being celebrated yearly since 21 June 2015.

The theme of Yoga Day is totally different yearly. The theme of this yr’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Wellbeing’ i.e. ‘Yoga for Well being’. Final yr i.e. in 2020, as a result of corona virus, folks had been instructed to remain at dwelling. At the moment the theme of Yoga Day was ‘Yoga at Residence and Yoga with Household’ i.e. ‘Do Yoga with Household by Staying at Residence’.

Movement was moved by 177 members

PM Narendra Modi took the initiative to rejoice this day in the United Nations Basic Meeting on 27 September 2014. After this, it was introduced to rejoice International Yoga Day on 21st June. International Yoga Day was proposed to be celebrated by 177 members in the United Nations. It was handed with full majority inside 90 days. The shortest time for any day decision is in the United Nations.

Why is Yoga Day celebrated on 21st June?

There is a particular cause behind fixing June 21 because the day to rejoice International Yoga Day. The day of June 21 is the longest of the 12 months of the yr. It reveals lengthy lifetime of human. On this day the solar rises early and units late. It is believed that on this day the warmth of the Solar is simplest. The constructive vitality of nature stays energetic.

It is mentioned in mythology that the earliest point out of yoga was given by Lord Shiva amongst his seven disciples. The initiation of yoga was given on the primary full moon day after the summer time solstice of those seven sages.

Significance of Yoga Day

Yoga not solely strengthens the physique but additionally makes an individual mentally sturdy. This helps in staying wholesome. By doing various kinds of asanas in yoga, we are able to avoid ailments. Yoga will increase the immunity of an individual. By following this one can keep wholesome with lengthy life. The aim of Yoga Day is to make folks aware of it.

Yoga is essential in Corona interval

Yoga turns into much more essential throughout the corona pandemic. It makes our nervous system sturdy. In the course of the epidemic, the most important downside amongst folks was about oxygen. Individuals confronted problem in respiratory. Together with strengthening our lungs, yoga additionally helps in stopping an infection. Together with this, yoga posture additionally impacts the immunity of the physique. The immunity of the physique will get elevated.