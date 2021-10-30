Internet will run only from Jio SIM in JioPhone Next, the battery will also be able to come out; Know- What are the other options in this budget? Internet will run only from Jio SIM in JioPhone Next and the battery will also be able to come out; Know- what are the other options in this budget? – Internet in JioPhone Next will run only from Jio SIM, battery will also be able to come out; Know- what are the other options in this budget?

JioPhone Next has been launched with dual SIM, but the internet will run only from Reliance’s Jio SIM. Only calls, messages etc. can be made from other (other company / service provider) SIM. Net will not be able to work in this phone. It is clear that Jio SIM will be necessary in a way in this smartphone to run the net.

Allegedly, the cheapest smartphone in the world will have a removable battery like the models that came a while back. That is, it can be taken out and can be easily replaced in case of damage etc. The micro SD card and SIM slot will also be clearly visible on removing the back cover.

JioPhone Next will have a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This phone will come with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory and dual sim slot. The phone will have a 5.45-inch HD touchscreen and a 3500 mAh battery is also provided.

(Photo Source: jio.com)

On Friday, in a joint statement of Jio and Google, it was told that the smartphone will be available from Diwali for Rs 6,499. By the way, this price will be for the customers who buy the phone without installments. Customers can also take it in installments, for which they will have to pay Rs 1,999 and the rest can be given in installments of 18 to 24 months. Customers can also pay JioPhone Next installments along with Jio’s ‘Plans’ charges. For this, the company has also released four different plans. This plan ranges from Rs 300 per month to Rs 600 per month.

According to both the companies, “This is the first time that the option of buying a low-cost phone through installments is being given. This option makes the purchase price of the phone affordable and almost at par with the price of a normal phone.” According to the company, this smartphone has been prepared on Qualcomm chipset and will be available at all Jiomart digital retail stores across the country.

Where can I get this phone?: Customers can buy it through Jio Mart, Jio Mart retailer, the company’s website (jio.com/next) and WhatsApp number 7018270182. Customers will have to send Hi (Hi) on the website and WhatsApp number, after which their phone will be booked. After booking, it can be taken by visiting Jio Mart.

However, there is a section of tech experts who are considering this phone to be very expensive. He says that at present the smartphones of Nokia (Nokia CO1), Realme (Realme C2), Gionee (Gionee A1 Lite), Itel (Itel A48) and Coolpad (Coolpad Mega 5S) are cheaper than this.