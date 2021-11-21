Internship Dubai International Students: Study Abroad: Opportunity to earn money by studying, these 7 fields in Dubai offer paid internships – 7 fields in Dubai offer paid internships to international students.

Highlights There are several benefits to pursuing an internship in Dubai

There are many jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector

Learn how to register

Internship in Dubai for International Students: Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, is the only center in the world with about 85% of the population living abroad. Dubai is known for its diverse workforce and world-class exhibition with no language barrier. So here everyone gets equal job opportunity. Dubai is a great place for students to accelerate their careers. Today we are going to tell you about the top 7 paid internships available here, which will give you a chance to take a leap in your career.



Tourism and hospitality

Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the tourism sector. Although the climate in Dubai is hotter than in Arabia, the number of tourists visiting Dubai is steadily increasing. Due to this crowd of tourists, students can choose to pursue a career in tourism and hospitality in Dubai. The best thing about this area is that tourism and hospitality internships in Dubai not only pay you but also cater to many needs like food, accommodation. Here you can work full time after paid internship.

Banking and finance

Dubai is a great place for students looking to pursue a career in banking and finance. This is because the banking and finance industries play a major role in the city’s economy. Dubai’s banking and finance industry is one of the fastest growing industries not only in Dubai but all over the world. So this area in Dubai gives students the opportunity to develop many skills and careers through internships. Internships in this field provide expertise in field components such as market researchers, analysts and more. Here internship students are also provided a monthly salary in excess of AED1000.

Also read: Study Abroad: Learn how young people in Tier-2 cities can study abroad, here are the details



Engineering

Dubai is one of the most famous cities for its collection and possession of amazing skyscrapers, cars and buildings. The engineering industry has become the most competitive industry in Dubai. The unique and magnificent construction of buildings like Burj Khalifa is a perfect example of this. Dubai offers future jobs to students doing internships in engineering based on new modern technology and grand designs and methods. To master this field, students can do paid engineering internships here.

Interior Design and Architects

When you think of Dubai, you will see buildings that exemplify magnificent architecture. Dubai is one of the best built and artistically designed areas in the world. Dubai offers students a paid internship that gives them the opportunity to pursue a better career. In addition, internships in architecture and interior design provide students with knowledge about the construction industry.

Marketing

Dubai also offers paid internships in the field of marketing to help students grow. These internships not only provide financial stability but also experience to meet the needs of the students. This internship enables students to excel in network building as well as gain confidence in the world of marketing.

Also read: Scholarships: No more budget for study abroad, these top scholarships will help



Fashion

Dubai offers students high quality paid internships that not only give students practical knowledge of fashion design but also help them develop their own designs and personalities. If a student wants to advance in the field of fashion then Dubai is the best place for him.

Media

Due to the huge media coverage in Dubai, students seeking a career are offered paid internships here. Here they are helped to develop skills to interact with local as well as global hotspots. There are also plenty of career opportunities in the media and entertainment industry.