INTERVIEW: Ajay Devgn on Vimal Elaichi controversy, Runway 34, stardom and pan India movies | INTERVIEW: Ajay Devgn on Runway 34, Stardom, Pan India movies and ad controversy- ‘It’s a personal choice’

Q. Apart from acting, you are also associated with this film as a producer and director. What attracted you to the story? I found this script very interesting and strong. While working on such a script, you become so involved in it that you start seeing it in your mind. From the very beginning, I had made sure that I would direct it. The second reason was that I like to do films which are challenging, the story of this film was very strong. The kind of action and camerawork on the mountains in Shivaay too was something that had never been tried before. Here also the drama that needed to be made in the cockpit was not very easy to do, you can't do it in a regular way, so I had to make a lot of new things technically to make this drama. Q. Actor and director.. How easy or difficult is it to play both the roles together? At such times the actor in me has to take a backseat on the sets because at that time I am the director, who is directing the actor. But when you come in front of the camera, as an actor, you have to forget everything else and get immersed in the character. It's a lot of hard work. But if your planning is good and you are clear in your thoughts then all is well.

Q. How was the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan? You are directing him for the first time.

It is like a dream for all. The kind of performance, the kind of dedication he gives.. that is worth taking inspiration from. He dedicates himself completely to the director. As you mold them, they mold. He is a legend. Also, I have known him since childhood, so he has a great rapport with me. We keep in constant touch so it doesn’t feel like working together after so many years.

After spending three decades in the film industry, how do you see stardom or heroism today?

Heroism is confidence for me. How you carry yourself is important. As far as stardom is concerned.. I only believe in hard work. I think you should work hard, love your work and stay true to the work. Leave the rest to luck because stardom is not in your hands. What is in your hands is only hard work.

Q. As there is a craze about Pan India films nowadays, do you have any planning in this direction as a producer-director?

Pan India films are not made, they are made. If you see RRR itself, then it became Pan India because it was Rajamouli’s film. After Bahubali, he could have come up with something like this. But Bahubali was not planned like a pan India film. She was successful first and then became Pan India. Just like the first part of KGF was not pan India, but when that film was successful, the second part was promoted as a pan India film. And I think films are not from South or North.. only the story connects with the audience. If people are liking the story, then the film earns, no matter where it is.



