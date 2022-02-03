INTERVIEW: Ananya Panday On Her Role In Gehraiyaan, Relationships, Her Bond With Siddhant Chaturvedi And More | INTERVIEW: Ananya Panday on the depth, relationship and her friendship with Siddhant – ‘We are like Tom and Jerry’

How difficult or easy was it for you to play this character? Not difficult, but it was challenging for me. This is my most emotionally mature role till date. Obviously I was a little nervous about the film, but the very first time I was narrated the script, I immediately decided that I would do it. I never had a doubt about the film even for a second. But yes, in the beginning this question was in my mind that how will I do this! This thing was going on not only in my mind, but also in Siddhant's mind. But when the shooting of the film started, we did a lot of workshops together, had a lot of conversations with Shakun. That's why when I finally went on the set, I was very comfortable and for this thank you to Shakun, Deepika and all the actors. At the trailer launch of the film, you said that Shakun Batra was always on your wish list, you wanted to do a film with him. As an actor, what attracts you the most about Shakun Batra's films or his filmmaking? One thing that I loved in 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' is that the story is not always about a happy ending. And life is like that too. Not only as an actor but also as an audience I found it very relatable. What I like about Shakun Batra is that he doesn't make things flashy, he doesn't portray situations like fairy tales, his movies seem very close to real life. The dialogues written by Shakun and his co-writer Ayesha seem very real, as you speak what you think. There are no such heavy dialogues. As an actor, I like these things. Would you like to share any special experience from shooting the film? We started shooting for the film in Goa. We had gone to Goa for two months. We were shooting in bubbles, so there was no one to come and go. We all had to be there constantly. But during this time we all became very attached to each other. The film has been mainly shot in Goa and Mumbai. Talking about the experience, the best thing was that we all have a very similar sense of humour, which is why we all probably became such a good friend. We also have a WhatsApp group. There are many memories from the set too. Siddhant and I are both very filmy. She loves Shahrukh sir and me Kareena. So sometimes Siddhant and I used to get carried away in the scene and give full film take, which Shakun did not like at all, it is not his filmmaking style. So he would always give Siddhant and me an extra take, where we could do whatever it takes to vent our film anger. And we had a lot of fun giving that take.

Before the shooting of the film started, did you get any specific advice from Shakun about playing the character?

The biggest thing that Shakun told me is don’t take too much pressure and don’t overthink.. because I am like this in real life too. I think too much about anything. With Shakun, I learned that what is written in the script cannot be expressed in every single word of emotion. Like sometimes it is written in the script that the character has to cry, but during the shooting, the actor does not have tears in his eyes, while the character feels everything. In the film, I am playing the character of Tia, who is very similar to me. Shakun also understood that he has to direct me very little. He had left me to show my real self in front of the camera. For me, this thing was worrying somewhere because when you play yourself in front of the camera, people start making assumptions not only about your character, but also about you. But once I got over that fear, I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process.

And how was it sharing the screen with Deepika?

Spectacular. It was Deepika’s idea that we all go to Goa a few weeks back and do workshops together. The passion and energy that Deepika had in the beginning of the film was the same till the end of the film. She used to attend all the workshops. She used to come on set on time. He still has the passion to learn. I think our relationship is like a family. We are like sisters in real.

This movie talks about relationships. What qualities would you like to see in an ideal partner in real life?

I would like to speak a dialogue from Shahrukh sir’s film, ‘Pyaar dosti hai’. And I learned the same from my parents. Today both of them are very good friends of each other even after 24 years of marriage. They laugh together, fight, quarrel.. but there is always communication between the two. For me, this is the most important thing in a relationship. I need someone with whom I can talk, in front of whom I can be the way I am.. and who can make me laugh. My dad has kept me happy all my life, he has been making me laugh.. so my partner should also have this quality.

Who do you share the deepest bond with in real life?

I think I am very lucky because I have many deep relationships. Obviously I have the deepest relationship with my parents. Especially with his mother. I am very close to my younger sister. And then there are my best friends, Suhana and Shanaya. We are friends since childhood, so I have a very strong bond with them. Then there are some school friends too. Actually, the relationships that I make are deep only.. otherwise I don’t.

Who has been the biggest critic of your work? Or whose advice you like to listen to?

I think I am my own biggest critic. My parents are also critics but they are also my biggest cheerleaders. By the way, my biggest critic is my younger sister Raisha, who pays attention to even the smallest things. My good luck that she has liked the trailer of Gheeriyaan a lot.. So now I am hoping that she enjoys the film as well.

What has been the reaction of your parents on your career so far and on the choice of films?

To be honest, if I am happy then they are happy. They just want me to enjoy my work. Like every parent, they also want to keep me away from all stress, but maybe it is not possible. She is proud of the fact that I am here to listen to my heart and make all the choices, be it choosing the script or approaching someone. I wish that even if I make a mistake, it is only my fault. I want to share my success with them.

You had already signed this film before the Kovid lockdown. What did you prepare for the character after getting so long in the middle?

We started preparing for this film before the time of Kovid, we were also going to start shooting from March the same year but suddenly there was a nationwide lockdown. So during this time Shakun and Ayesha got the time, they made many changes in the script. All the conversations that happened between Shakun and me, he also included some special things in the character of Tia. We talked a lot on this film, I also gave some inputs about my character. We did a lot of readings.. the preparation we did.. helped us a lot going forward. Also during covid I watched a lot of movies.. as I have seen same movies many times while growing up, I didn’t watch anything classic. So during the lockdown I watched movies, read books.

There is a lot of talk among fans about theory and your rivalry. How’s the bond between you two, if you want to share something?

There has never been any competition between Sid and me. People had created this by commenting. We both have always been chill. Even during that interview, both of us had our say. That was the only thing. But later it was made viral by making a meme. We both have good friendship. We are working together in another film. Our friendship is such that we can share anything with each other. I love our friendship because such relationships bring confidence on screen too.. together we can explore a lot on screen. We both love Allu Arjun so we keep sending each other his videos. We are like Tom and Jerry, we fight but we like each other very much.