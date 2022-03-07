INTERVIEW: Prabhas On Being A Pan India Star, Big Budget Movies, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush And More | INTERVIEW: Prabhas on Pan India Stardom, Big Budget Movies, Radhe Shyam and Adi Purush

There is a lot of traveling to Mumbai during film promotions. How has been your experience with this city? Earlier also I used to visit Mumbai with my friends. At that time no one knew, so we used to go to the beach too. Walked around, ate a lot. The city of Mumbai is full of energy. I remember visiting my brother for the first time and we were about to meet at the VT station. I saw there that people are not walking, but running. I had never seen anything like this before. Now I keep coming here. I have also shot for Adipurush here. The film is now complete. The film 'Radhe Shyam' talks about destiny and future. How much do you believe in luck in real life? Personally, I believe in just working hard. After the immense success of Baahubali, I had realized that there is such a thing as luck. But these luck, luck are all very big things to understand. That's why our job is to just keep working hard. After Bahubali you emerged as a pan India superstar. Now Allu Arjun is also enjoying pan India success with films like Pushpa. How do you see this trend as an actor? Allu Arjun has done a wonderful job in Pushpa. It's a very good film. As far as pan India success is concerned, this is just the beginning. I think this too has started too late. The film industry has completed more than 100 years and Pan India films are being made now. Together we all have to compete with the rest of the big industries of the world. We are Indian film industry, we are one.

After Bahubali, now almost all your films are releasing on Pan India level. So what are the things you keep in mind while signing a film? Or what attracts the script?

This is the most difficult process. Acting can be done by preparing according to the character. But the choice of script is the most difficult.. Because whether Bollywood or Tamil, Telugu industry, there are only three or four types of films, commercial masala, love story, family film and one realistic films. So it becomes very difficult to choose one of these right scripts so that people all over the country can connect. Right now only three films (from the South film industry) have been a hit, Baahubali, KGF and Pushpa. But now we will make more such films. Right now before the release of the film, it is not even known how the reaction will be. Saaho got better response in Hindi than Telugu. I think in the coming four to five years, we will have a little understanding of how the script will work pan India and how it will not. For a hundred years we were working differently. Now we are learning something different, something new.

You are going to play the character of Lord Shri Ram in ‘Adipurush’. In today’s time, when controversy is created even over the smallest things, what do you feel about this film?

I had never felt so nervous during Bahubali as I am getting for Adi Purush. There is no room for any kind of mistake for me here. But I have full faith in my director Om Raut. This is my first Bollywood film and Om Raut is a commercial director, so I feel I am in safe hands.

How was the experience of working with Saif Ali Khan?

Saif is a wonderful person. I will always remember the experience of working with him. If I talk about myself and my co-stars till now, during the shooting, we do scenes and sit in our vans. But here Saif sir, Amitabh sir don’t do that. He stays on the set. Saif sir also goes and stands for lighting. He stays for fellow actors even after his shots are completed. I had never seen this before.

In most of your films, your character is larger than life. Can it be understood as the effect of Bahubali?

(laughs) Yes, since Rajamouli sir gave Baahubali, similar films are being received. But I am trying to do something different. Do a comedy or a love story or a different character after every two or three films. But it is important to pay attention to the commercial side as well. Like Radhe Shyam also has commercial elements. I have to try different things, for this I have to cut my remuneration a lot, which I did for Radhe Shyam also. After Baahubali, I am doing Salar, Project Ke, Adipurush, I know people like me in that way too. i myself

I like to look like a primitive man, but I also want to experiment.

Are there any plans to switch to OTT in the coming times?

Don’t know about the future, but at the moment there is no such intention. Right now my three films are ready, I don’t know where they will be released, on OTT or in theatres. OTT has proved beneficial for many films during the Kovid period. But it remains to be seen what effect it will have in the future.

On the way out, what would you like to react to SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’?

I haven’t seen the entire film yet, but I am aware of the story and everything else. All I would like to say is that everyone in RRR is fantastic and it will be one of the biggest hits of all time.