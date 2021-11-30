INTERVIEW: Salman Khan On His Role In Antim, Dabangg 4, Eid Release And More | Interview: Last, Eid release and upcoming films Salman Khan said – ‘Currently working on Dabangg 4’

The success and failure of a film is related to its budget. What would you like to say on the budget and collection maths of 'Antim'? (laughs) It was a good budget. We started with a very small budget, but gradually it has become a good Dabang budget. And when it comes to marketing, earlier people felt that my role in the film is only for 10-15 minutes. But now people are watching, it is known that I have a character in the entire film. The film is being praised, every day the collection is increasing so it is a good thing. Along with you, Ayush is also being praised a lot in the film. What would you like to say? Why would I give such a role to Aayush or a film where he is not appreciated. Ayush has just started. Mahesh Manjrekar had seen him and said that I will get the work done from it. And Aayush channelized the anger he had in him at the right places.. in the gym, in action scenes, during rehearsals. He has worked very hard on this film and he is visible in this film. His role was also very good. As far as my role is concerned, I had tried to bring some other big actor in it. I did talk too, but I didn't see any such special interest from anyone's side. Then I gave up hope. But I loved this role. I knew this character has four scenes in Mulshi Pattern and what can I do with it, that's when I decided to be a part of this film. If I had been in only four-six scenes, I would never have come forward and told people that this is my film. It would have been a complete Aayush film and when he went to the theatre, he would get to see a surprise package. But now I don't have a cameo here. I don't have any romantic songs, no romantic scenes, but if you watch the film, it's a very different role for me. We had also shot a romantic angle for this film, if it was there, my role in the film would have been 20 minutes more. But I myself did not like it. I thought the picture was going somewhere else. Then we deleted that track.

Mahesh Manjrekar said that from the very beginning it was in his mind that you have to present something different. What do you think about your character?

From the beginning, both of us had in mind that this character will not be of the dumb type. He will not scream, will not scream, there will be a maturity in this. But to tell the truth, when I started shooting, I used to wonder what I am doing! But then I put some faith in my character. I think this was one of the toughest characters I have ever played because it is doing a lot, without doing anything. We had already thought that this role would be an underplay. Usually, to make someone appear powerful, we make him very loud, he was not needed here. The power was in him, it was not necessary to show it. Now the film has been released, people have praised Rajveer Singh a lot, so I am very happy about this. Mahesh Manjrekar has been praised so much. I am very happy with the film. Every day the collection of the film is increasing, so I will not leave the last till the last. It’s not just about the film, it’s about people coming back to the theatres, enjoying the cinema. It was very important to create this atmosphere again in theatres. Now that more and more people have taken the vaccine, I want them all to come back to the theatres.

You have some fans, who were seen bursting firecrackers in the theatre. What would you like to tell them?

Yes, there are some fans who have burst crackers and I can’t digest them. Many incidents have happened in the past such that there has been a fire inside theatres, people have lost their lives. So what is the use of such a celebration! I didn’t like this at all. I respect the sentiments of the fans, but it is wrong to burn crackers in theatres. Then I saw another video that fans are bathing my poster with milk. I understand there is a welcoming sentiment behind this, but the milk you are shedding, let me tell you that my poster does not drink milk. If I don’t drink myself, what will my poster drink? If you want to feed, then there are many such children, who do not get food to eat, then you can go and feed them.

What is your take on ‘Hero Worship’?

Talking about my fans, they have done a lot during this pandemic. Have distributed many medicines, distributed oxygen cylinders, distributed food, distributed clothes, did a lot of work. I know later that they are doing all this on their own. Fan clubs of every state, every city have helped with their own money. It is not that they are from very rich rich family, all are from middle class family, but they have done a lot of work. I had posted about this too. But then sometimes some fans also do such an act that crackers are bursting in the theatre, which is wrong.

Talking about Hero worship, so who is your favorite artist?

As an actor, I loved Yusuf sahab’s work. Then I have seen many films of Dharam ji, Dev Sahab, Shatru Sahib, Shashi Kapoor ji, all of them had their own quality of acting, due to which I liked their work very much.

Movies are also facing the big problem of piracy. What do you want to say on this as an actor and producer?

Look, people themselves have to be responsible for this. Someone just recorded it from the screen and gave it to you, so it’s your job not to look. Talking about Radhe itself, we had kept the price of that film at Rs 249 only. I heard that Radhe has become the most pirated film in the film industry. If someone went to see him in the theatre, he would have spent 250 to 300 rupees. But here he and his entire family were getting to watch the entire film in just 249. Four- five what, 10 people can watch the film at the same time for the same price. But now you will do piracy inside it too, so what can you say?

