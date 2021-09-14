Interview with Ankita Lokhande: Interview with Ankita Lokhande about Ot Boldness and her character Archana in Sacred Relationship

Actress Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput won the hearts of the audience as Archana-Manav in the TV show Pavitra Rishta 12 years ago. Now the show is once again coming to Zee Five in a new way. However, Ankita will once again be on screen as Archana, the audience will see Shahir Sheikh as a human being, not Sushant. In such a scenario, Sushant’s fans are still not ready for this change. But according to Ankita, no one can replace Sushant in the show. In the show, Shahir has replaced Manav, not Sushant.

No one can replace Sushant

When fans can’t forget Sushant’s memories as a man, it will be more difficult for Ankita, who was once his ex-girlfriend, to relive those memories. When asked, she says, ‘I believe that one should never run away from things. Someone has to deal with it and that’s what I do in my life. This show and the character of Archana are connected to my conscience. I believe old things are remembered. When you see, you get emotional. You can express these feelings as an audience, but being a celebrity I can’t express what I think about that, but my job as an actor is to do it. If God gave me this opportunity, I would love to do it wholeheartedly. Again, no one can replace Sushant, but a human can. Hiten Tejwani also played the role of a human being, we are going to play that role later. Does not take the place of any man. I think you will see the same chemistry between Sushant and me, the same chemistry between me and Shahir here. If you look at Sushant thinking that he should be there, everyone will have to suffer. Of course, when I went on the set of Sacred Relationships, I didn’t care so much about the rest because the title song bothered me, because it’s in my soul. I have a lot of problems with it, but I believe the more pain you face, the stronger you will be. This is what I have learned in life. Also, I have to say that I see human in Shahir too. He looks perfect in this role.

Family shows on OTT are required

Many are of the opinion that such memorable shows should not be repeated. Also, after playing a character for five years as an artist, why did Ankita want to live it again? To these questions she says, ‘I love this show so much and I love it from the bottom of my heart that I felt this show should never stop. If there are offers for movies and there is a season of sacred relationships, I choose sacred relationships, because the roots from which you grow should never be abandoned. Everything I’ve done so far in life, whatever my accomplishments, it’s just because of this show. To bring it back to OTT, I think characters like Manav and Archana are very rare in today’s life. Sometimes we have to show kindness. Only crime based shows, murder is happening, theft is happening, they will see how much. That’s why it’s so important to have a family show on digital, because there’s nothing in the name of love on digital, it’s a story that the whole family can sit together and watch.

It is wrong to show sex in the name of boldness

On the proliferation of dark and bold shows on OTT, Ankita goes on to say, ‘Look, as an actor, I have no problem with that. If there is a demand, it will not sell. Then we’re advanced, man. We see all these things, so they all seem real to us. Now if you are doing a sex show under a bold name, showing sex, it is wrong. But if a scene demands a kiss, it’s just a scene, it’s an emotion. It’s also a different kind of cinema. People love him too. Romance, crime, thriller every type of movie has its place, so I don’t mind being made into dark cinema.