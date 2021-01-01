Interview with Siddharth Malhotra: Sher Shah Siddharth Malhotra says soldiers don’t get a chance to be taken back like border actors

Every year at the beginning of August, the color of patriotism with the country begins to dissolve on the cinema screen. Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra is bringing a patriotic film ‘Sher Shah’ to brighten up this color. In this film, he will be seen in the role of Captain Vikram Batra, the hero of the Kargil war. Capt. Vikram Batra, who received the Param Vir Chakra, was a true hero of the Kargil War. His stories are told not only in India but also in Pakistan. Captain Vikram Batra’s bravery can be gauged from the fact that he was codenamed ‘Sher Shah’ in Kargil by Pakistani infiltrators. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Siddharth Malhotra says that he has tried to portray the sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra. Siddharth says the soldiers don’t get a chance to recapture like outside artists.

How did you prepare to go to the heart of the role of a dying hero for a country like Captain Vikram Batra?

This is the life story of Captain Batra, a matter of great pride not only for us but for the entire Indian Army and the country. It was an emotional journey for me. It took time to make this film and I have known his family for a long time, so it was my attempt to portray his sacrifice properly. I did two types of preparation. First you love his mind and second you have the physical preparation of what his body language should be like if he is in the Indian Army. I had known Vikram’s twin brother for a long time. He was from a middle class, beautiful and Punjabi family. His other side was the Indian Army, where he was serving. When he went on a mission, his juniors believed that if Batra Saheb was leading, we could go easily, because they would take care of us. Physically, I tried to learn and understand exercises and weapons with Army personnel in Mumbai. He also trained in places like Kargil. Trained for about 6 months, so that the role looks real.

If you yourself are from an Army background, what do you as Siddharth Malhotra understand your duty to the country?

No matter what you do as a citizen, no one can match the service of the Indian Army. During the filming of this movie I saw that we can only thank a soldier for the kind of hardships he has to face and the kind of mental and physical toughness he has to endure. They stand on the border in the scorching sun and freezing cold. We had to face a lot of difficulties while shooting in Kargil at an altitude of 14000 feet. We still had the option to retake, but they don’t get retake in real life. As a result, many of our soldiers were martyred. What I said in this interview can never be equal to the martyrdom and duty of our soldiers. All I can do as an actor is to inspire today’s youth through this film and through my personality by displaying the spirit, martyrdom and quality of the Indian Army.

Have you ever played a role in any of the country’s problems?

I was at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College which is a very famous university in Delhi. Whether it is a youth group or a college leader, there are many issues under what happens. If I made my point that I had raised any serious issue, I would stand up for animal shelter, not for patriotism. For that, I and some other college students had filed a petition for Delhi’s animals. Then maybe people didn’t have as much awareness about animal cruelty and didn’t have social media.

Are people on social media comparing your Captain Batra to Abhishek Bachchan’s Captain Batra (LOC) character?

If you put one thing on the internet, you will get 100 things. It always happens. The comparison has started before watching the movie. I want to tell people that the story we are showing must be understood by the people first. Let Vikram Batra ji understand that he is our hero. His family is very close to this film. The thought of comparison is far from my mind. Right now I’m nervous as well as excited. The most important thing for me is what will his family think after watching the movie? His brother has seen the movie. His parents, sisters and friends did not see it. It is very important for him that you have portrayed his child with complete justice. For him, the film is the story of his home, as there is no competition or commercial angle for him.

Has the course’s trolling on social media increased a bit in the epidemic? What would you say

We, the actors or celebrities, are the first generation to have an alternative to social media. Whenever something new comes along, no one understands how to use it. I hope that the negativity that spreads it should be reduced because today’s children are already facing this. They know about the internet, technology and social media. I agree that some people misuse it. But I hope that today’s next generation in school and college will use it properly.

How was your first experience working with Kiara Advani?

Yes, we are working for the first time. I remember doing Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’ 2 years ago, in which I really liked his work. In ‘Sher Shah’, the simplicity and simplicity we want for Dimple is beautifully presented by Kiara. Also, he has worked hard to bring out the Punjabi accent. Although he is not Punjabi. I am a Punjabi myself, so I always spoke to him in Punjabi at the time of shooting.

What message do you want to give to face the epidemic?

Our country has recently gone through extremely difficult and delicate times. I’m so glad things have gotten a little better and normal now. Also the environment and cases are under the control of our government. Those people know how to take precautions, so I wouldn’t like to do it over and over again. But I hope you pay attention to mental health. We can fight this together and hope that the third wave of Corona will never come. Even if it comes, we and our government must be fully prepared to deal with it.