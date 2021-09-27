Intimate Portrait of Muxes of Mexico’s Third Gender

Estrella has long, wavy, jet-back hair. She tries to tame him with a coarse-toothed comb among chickens, swings and looms in the backyard of her home. Around him, relatives come and go.

It is November 2015, and Estrella is preparing for an annual festival called La Vela de las Autenticas Intrepidas Buscadoras del Peligro or the Festival of Authentic and Fearless Danger-Seekers. There, along with a community of fellow muks – those who are born but who adopt roles and identities associated with women – she will be crowned queen of the ceremony.