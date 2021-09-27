Intimate Portrait of Muxes of Mexico’s Third Gender
Estrella has long, wavy, jet-back hair. She tries to tame him with a coarse-toothed comb among chickens, swings and looms in the backyard of her home. Around him, relatives come and go.
It is November 2015, and Estrella is preparing for an annual festival called La Vela de las Autenticas Intrepidas Buscadoras del Peligro or the Festival of Authentic and Fearless Danger-Seekers. There, along with a community of fellow muks – those who are born but who adopt roles and identities associated with women – she will be crowned queen of the ceremony.
Estrella and her family live in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, near the city of Juchitán de Zaragoza. As the Zapotecs, an indigenous people of Mexico, they are part of a community that has long accepted – and celebrated – the muks (pronounced MOO-she), who are largely considered to be the third gender.
Many (though not all) muks assume roles within Zapotec society that have traditionally been associated with women; They cook, embroider clothes, work as a barber, do household chores, look after children and elderly relatives. Estrella is one of them: among other interests, she designs elaborate embroidery of traditional Zapotec costumes, filled with flowers and other natural elements that fill every celebration or celebration on the isthmus with color.
“At the age of 5, my mother started noticing how I handled household matters,” Estrella explains. “I washed the dishes, washed the clothes; I always wanted to help him. But my dad wouldn’t let me go, and so I did it in secret.”
Whenever her father left the house, she would wear her sisters’ clothes and dance around the room, she says—but, when he returns, “the dream is over, and the spell is broken.”
According to sociologists, the concept of a separate or third gender exists in many indigenous societies in North America, including the Crow people, the Apache, and several other Native American groups.
Anthropologists also noted the acceptance of gender fluidity in pre-Columbian Mexico, citing accounts of cross-dressing between Aztec priests as well as Maya deities who were simultaneously male and female.
Despite centuries of colonialism and Christianization, which eradicated many such attitudes, some tolerance for gender non-conformity remains within the cultures of the indigenous communities of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.
I first learned about Mexico’s Mux after working on a series of projects about gender identity in Cuba and Brazil. My first visit to Juchitan in 2014 coincided with a series of festivities during which everyone I think I encountered – young, old, men, women, muks – danced, ate and drank in celebration. The days were long and intense, full of joy and gaiety. It was there, surrounded by revelations, that I made my first acquaintance with Mux.
When boys express superiority, some Zapotec mothers will begin to train them in traditional female roles. Similarly, many mothers do not reject young men who show interest in the work traditionally assigned to women.
In particular, mux children are traditionally forbidden from leaving their parents’ homes to start their own families, or to live independently with their partners. Here too, tolerance and acceptance, it seems, have their limits.
With the aim of helping her mother, who was burdened with debt, Estrella decided to drop out of school at an early age and support her siblings’ education. She helps her mother in the market. When she doesn’t teach dance classes at school, she gives private lessons in preparation for Quinceaner, 15th birthday celebration that serves as a rite of passage for girls in many Latin American countries. She also designs and embroiders clothes and takes care of household chores.
But the day I spend with her at the end of November 2015, she is not working. It is Vela’s day, and she spends her time preparing for the festivities. She plans to wear her best clothes and parade with other muks, some of whom have been crowned queens during previous festivals.
That night, Estrella is clearly terrified. His voice trembles, and he fears that his feet will fail him. She says she wants to look perfect and shine like a star – if only for a few minutes.
She opts for a trendy outfit, opting to expose one of her shoulders. She lets her hair down.
Thousands gather for Vela in Oaxaca and beyond. Costumed celebrants dance to live music throughout the night, sipping beer and eating traditional Juchitan food.
Estrella is happily surrounded by her friends. But what matters most to her is that her mother has joined her at Vela – as she does, she tells me she attends all the parties.
