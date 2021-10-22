Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn will be seen doing stunts with Bear Grylls in the middle of the sea in the promo; This is not a game Bro; Watch VIDEO – This is not a game bro

‘Sooryavanshi’ star Ajay Devgan is in a lot of discussion these days about the show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’. In this show, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan will be seen facing the beach shark with Bear Grylls. While doing some such stunts and action, Ajay Devgan was also seen sharing an anecdote related to his father Veeru’s life.

So at the same time he will also tell how Ajay Devgan’s father Veeru Devgan had hurt himself a lot during a stunt. Let me tell you, Ajay Devgan’s father was a stunt choreographer. Ajay told Bear Grylls that because of this he likes stunts and action very much.

Ajay Devgan has shared a video from his social media account Instagram, in which actor Bear Gryll is seen walking in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Ajay Devgan says in the video- ‘Although you must have seen me doing action in many films, but never seen as Ajay Devgan. Today I am in Indian Ocean with Wild Bear Gryll.’

After this, Ajay Devgan also remembered his father on Bear Grylls’ show. During this, the superstar became very emotional. Ajay Devgan’s father Veeru Devgan passed away in the year 2019. In the video, Bear Grylls says to Ajay Devgan, recently you have lost your father.

On this Ajay Devgan says- ‘Two years ago I lost my father. The passing of a parent is very sad. When you’re young, you don’t care about them in the first 20 years. You consider yourself more intelligent. Then you realize it when you become a parent.

Referring to his father, Ajay Devgan said, ‘My father was suffering from Alzheimer’s. He had suffered a lot of injuries due to the stunts. At that time he was young and he had to pass over the glass. Then he was in a lot of pain, not only this 45 stitches had come on his head. In that scene the original glass was broken which he felt.

Sharing this video, Ajay wrote in the caption that- ‘I realized that this is not a game bro. You also want to see what happened next? See.’ Let me tell you, till now all the celebs of Bollywood have appeared on the dangerous show of Bear Gryll. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and South Superstar Rajinikanth have also visited dangerous jungles with Bear Gryll. So the country’s PM Narendra Modi also appeared on this show with Bear Gryll.