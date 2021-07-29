intoxication, prison, then love and cancer; Sanjay Dutt’s life is no less than a film story | Sometimes intoxication, sometimes prison, then love and cancer; Sanjay Dutt’s life is no less than a film story

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has the image of ‘Khalnayak’ in Bollywood, has been with Choli Daman from controversies. Born in the house of Bollywood star couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis, the life of Sanjay Dutt has always been a subject of curiosity for people. Sanjay Dutt’s life has been like his films, in which many ups and downs are given. Sometimes luck and sometimes his own mistake, Sanjay has faced many problems in life and has won over them. Today on his birthday, know the special things related to his life…

Mother left before debut

The year 1981 brought a great joy and great sadness in the life of Sanjay Dutt. With the film ‘Rocky’, he made his coin as soon as he stepped on the screen of cinema, but before seeing his strong debut, his mother Nargis had left this world. Nargis said goodbye to the world just three days before the premiere of her first film.

Jail and De-addiction Center

This period of troubles that started with the death of Nargis was not taking its name to end. In memory of his mother, Sanjay became a victim of drug addiction, due to which he was jailed for five months and after that he got rid of this addiction by staying in the drug de-addiction center of America and then made a strong comeback in Bollywood.

love and then a difficult period

After facing all this, Sanjay Dutt fell in love with Richa Sharma, both of them got married. But after some time the news of his wife Richa’s brain cancer shook him. Under stress, a bad phase came in the life of Sanjay Dutt and Richa. Richa went back to the US with her parents. But in this difficult time, Sanjay has given superhit films like Saajan, Sadak and Khalnayak.

Then the stigma of being a terrorist

Till now the difficulties were not less, but the year 1993 brought a cataclysmic time for Sanjay. During this, he got caught in the charge of possessing weapons during the investigation of the Mumbai blasts. Because of this, he was jailed for 16 months and reached the jail after going around the courts for almost 20 years. After this period, he once again returned to Bollywood and ruled the hearts of fans with the film ‘Munnabhai MBBS’. This film proved to be a milestone not only for Sanjay’s career but also for life.

strong villain

Till now, Sanjay had won the hearts of people by playing the role of a hero, but in the remake of the film ‘Agneepath’, he came in front of the people as a dangerous villain ‘Kancha’. People again gave full love to Sanjay. He managed to prove himself in front of the audience for the fourth time as an actor.

love again

There came some stability in Sanjay’s life when he fell in love with wife Manyata and married her and had two children. The pictures of his perfect family kept telling that his life is going on full track now. But this life was still hiding something else.

Cancer attacked Sanjay

This time the trouble did not come from outside but from Sanjay’s own body. Last year Sanjay Dutt had to face difficulties again, he got cancer. But then Sanjay Dutt faced this difficulty with courage and now he is completely fine. Soon she will be seen in many films.

