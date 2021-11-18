Intractable African Crises Flare as Biden’s Top Diplomat Visits Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya – Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Blinken’s first visit to sub-Saharan Africa was intended as a grand signal of American support for the continent. But his first day also clarified the disappointing limits of American influence In a region with deep turmoil.
As Mr Blinken was meeting with officials in Nairobi, Kenya, security forces in the neighboring Sudanese capital shot dead at least 15 pro-democracy protesters and wounded several others in the deadliest violence since the October 25 military coup. That country.
At the same time, civil war continued in Ethiopia, where the once beloved Prime Minister of the West, Abi Ahmed, criticized international critics, although Mr. Blinken renewed his call for an end to the war – another shocking situation that raises new doubts about Washington. The power of distraction in a turbulent region.
This is a sad reference to Mr Blinkon’s visit to Africa, where he plans to deliver a speech in Nigeria on Friday in which President Donald J. Trump has often outlined the Biden administration’s approach to a continent that is a mixture of depression and hatred.
Mr Blinken’s team has poured a lot of political energy into East Africa over the past year, hoping to end Ethiopia’s brutal war and save Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. But when he arrived in Nairobi, those efforts were not very successful.
Speaking to reporters along with his Kenyan counterpart, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Rachel Omamo, Mr Blinken said the war in Ethiopia “must stop”, urging both sides to enter the talks without preconditions. For more than a year, Mr Abi has been fighting an extended war with Tigre rebels in northern Ethiopia that many fear could tear apart Africa’s second most populous nation.
Incidents in both Ethiopia and Sudan on Wednesday left Shri. Violated Blinken’s instructions. The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Finely covered wide sides Opposing Western efforts to resolve the war via a Twitter message, which blamed the crisis on the “sophisticated story war” led by an unknown enemy, referring only to its Tigrian opponents. These forces, he said, “are using misinformation as a way to carry out their vicious activities.”
In Sudan, Mr Blinken renewed his call for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was ousted and detained during last month’s coup, and focused on his political efforts to put pressure on Sudanese military leaders to oust Mr Hamdok.
“I’m working on the phone,” Mr Blinken said.
But in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere, security forces opened fire on a fresh day of mass protests against the insurgency, killing at least 15 people and wounding many more, doctors said. It was the highest daily toll since the protests began.
Many were “shot in the head, neck or torso,” the chief medical officer’s office said in a statement. This brings the number of deaths reported during the recent protests to at least 39.
There was also unrest in neighboring Uganda, where residents of the capital, Kampala, are still plagued by suicide bombings carried out by militants claiming to be affiliated with Islamic State. A bomb blast near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least four Iraqi people.
Mr Blinken referred to the attack, but focused on the crisis in Sudan and Ethiopia. Although some have called for a more aggressive US approach, Mr Blinken did not elaborate on what further steps the United States could take to influence events in any country. But he warned that what he called “atrocities” in Ethiopia would have consequences.
“There has to be responsibility, and we’re sure,” he said.
Mr Blinken’s visit to East Africa was met by his regional envoy, Jeffrey D. It comes after months of intense engagement by Feltman, who has been shuttle to the capitals in recent weeks for a diplomatic solution.
In Sudan, US officials are pushing for an immediate restoration of the transitional government that came to power in 2019, following a wave of popular protests that ousted the country’s longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir. If Sudanese generals withdraw their coup, the country will receive renewed financial assistance from the United States and other nations, Mr Blinken said.
Now, however, his offers seem to be falling on deaf ears.
In Ethiopia, the Biden administration has turned to increasingly coercive means to pressure both sides to end the fighting, including visa bans on Ethiopian officials and threats to impose sanctions on leaders on both sides in connection with the alleged atrocities.
At the United Nations, US officials have issued emotional appeals for international unity. “Doesn’t the lives of Africans matter?” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in July.
Those efforts have failed to stem Ethiopia’s decline. Two million people have been evicted from their homes; Seven million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance; According to aid agencies and international observers, human rights abuses continue unabated.
Shri. Abi has repeatedly rejected US calls for talks.
Some critics have blamed the Biden administration for reacting too slowly to the crisis in East Africa, and especially for failing to take immediate action against Mr Abe.
The United States is also battling a growing territory of foreign countries with rival interests in the Horn of Africa – including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar and Russia – which has at times frustrated American diplomacy.
China’s influence in Africa is also a matter of concern for US officials, who see competition with Beijing as their top priority. On Wednesday, a meeting of the Sino-Kenyan business group was also held at the hotel where Mr. Blinken was staying.
The defense of democracy has become a definite feature of President Biden’s foreign policy, especially as the United States competes for influence with dictatorships in Africa and China around the world.
Mr Blinken also spoke out against Kenya’s political system, which human rights groups say has become more dictatorial in recent years. He began his day by meeting with Kenyan civil society leaders, who warned of a threat to the country’s democratic progress in the run-up to Kenya’s national elections in August.
“Not only in Kenya, but all over the world, you have seen the last decade or so of democracy as a recession,” Mr Blinken said. “Even a vibrant democracy like Kenya is experiencing these pressures, especially during elections.”
Such a discussion failed to prevent Mr. Blinkon from receiving a strong public welcome from his counterpart, Ms. Omamo. She said Mr Blinken’s visit showed that “America is really back and interested in the progress of our continent,” said President Donald J. There is a clear contradiction with Trump, who has never visited the continent and defamed some of its nations with vulgar language. Adjective
Ms Omamo also echoed one of President Biden’s signature declarations, saying Kenya and the United States would work together to “build better again.”
