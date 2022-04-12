Intruder in Houston posing as health care worker fatally shot during attempted invasion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Texas man shot and killed a homeowner posing as a health worker in Houston on Tuesday as he tried to break into the man’s mother’s home.

Police did not name any of the people involved in the incident, but reports said the mother heard a knock on the front door of her southeastern Houston home at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He approached the door, claiming to be a man wearing a scrub and a health worker.

Texas Man’s Alleged Christmas Crime Spray Includes Capital Murder Charges

According to KPRC 2 News, the woman repeatedly refused to let the man in and eventually called her son, who was a few blocks away, for help.

The boy told police he came to his mother’s house and saw that the man had broken down the door. According to the KPRC, he shot the man while trying to enter the house.

Police are still investigating the incident.