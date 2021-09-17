Intuit to buy Mailchimp for $12 billion.
Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax and QuickBooks, will acquire Mailchimp, a company best known as a provider of email marketing services, the companies announced Monday.
The cash and stock deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will value Mailchimp at approximately $12 billion.
The deal is Intuit’s biggest deal to date and a notable expansion in customer-relationship management for a company largely known for its finance software. Intuit hopes to combine Mailchimp’s digital marketing services with its accounting program, QuickBooks, to help small businesses manage their customers as well as their books.
“The real magic really is in the power of data,” Intuit’s chief executive, Sasan Gudarzi, said in an interview. “When we bring the platforms together, I’ll really know not only who I marketed it to, but what you bought when you bought it.”
Shares of Intuit have risen nearly 75 percent over the past year, bringing its market capitalization to $152 billion.
Mailchimp, founded in 2001 and based in Atlanta, is best known for its email marketing platform, which it advertises abundantly on podcasts such as “Serial”. Its platform has evolved to include marketing services and software for tracking customer engagement. It has approximately 13 million total users globally and 800,000 paid customers, half of whom are outside the United States.
As it has expanded, Mailchimp hasn’t taken any outside money. As part of the deal, Intuit is cutting nearly $300 million in equity to help Mailchimp employees with retention. After the deal closes, it will issue an additional $200 million of stock to Mailchimp employees.
Small businesses have been a major focus for Intuit. Its small-business and self-employed unit made up nearly half of its $9.6 billion in revenue in its last fiscal year. While the pandemic hurt small businesses, it forced them more to manage their finances online, boosting sales for the unit by 16 percent over the previous year.
Intuit has also focused on building out its consumer-finance platform. Last year it paid $7.1 billion for credit-monitoring app Credit Karma. However, that deal sparked regulatory scrutiny, forcing Credit Karma to sell its tax business in order to gain approval from the federal government.
Mr. Gudarji said he is confident Intuit will be able to close its acquisition of MailChimp by the end of January.
“It’s really in a completely different market,” he said. “We don’t expect any challenges.”
#Intuit #buy #Mailchimp #billion
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.