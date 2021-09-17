Intuit to buy Mailchimp for $12 billion.

Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax and QuickBooks, will acquire Mailchimp, a company best known as a provider of email marketing services, the companies announced Monday.

The cash and stock deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will value Mailchimp at approximately $12 billion.

The deal is Intuit’s biggest deal to date and a notable expansion in customer-relationship management for a company largely known for its finance software. Intuit hopes to combine Mailchimp’s digital marketing services with its accounting program, QuickBooks, to help small businesses manage their customers as well as their books.

“The real magic really is in the power of data,” Intuit’s chief executive, Sasan Gudarzi, said in an interview. “When we bring the platforms together, I’ll really know not only who I marketed it to, but what you bought when you bought it.”