Invest 1000 Rupees In Pnb Senior Citizen Scheme For Good Return Check

New Delhi. Punjab National Bank, one of the largest public sector banks in the country, has come out with a special scheme for senior customers. Like other banks, PNB is also giving the benefit of savings account scheme to its customers. There are many schemes for senior citizens in PNB which are government backed. Senior citizens can take advantage of this.

read this also: Out in the stock market, Windlass Biotech’s IPO subscribed 2 times on the first day

PNB Senior Citizen Saving Scheme is giving full interest to senior citizens. With the help of this scheme, senior citizens are given the option of investment. The most important of the many benefits of the scheme is the interest rate. By taking advantage of this scheme, senior citizens can get better returns even with less money.

Rate of interest

Before every quarter, the government announces the interest rate for the deposit account of senior citizens. Punjab National Bank has fixed an interest of 7.4 percent on the amount deposited in this scheme.

investment conditions

One can deposit up to one thousand rupees as a minimum amount in this scheme. Whereas the maximum deposit amount will be Rs 15 lakh. Depositors can invest in multiple stalls of one thousand. The maturity period of the scheme is up to five years. Thereafter it can be extended for another three years. After maturity, the fund which is created in the joint savings account will be available to the first person of the joint account holder.

Senior Citizen Saving Scheme ensures your future financial security. Click for more details: https://t.co/miHUwpXgeY #SeniorCitizenScheme #FinancialSecurity pic.twitter.com/YS67r87jvK — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) August 4, 2021

The great convenience of the depositor in this scheme is that he can choose more than one nominee. The age of the depositor must be 60 years or above. If the age of a person who has taken VRS is more than 55 years and less than 60 years, then they can also take advantage of this scheme.

read this also: Women have Aadhar card so LIC’s special plan will be rich, know how

This scheme is providing special discount for Defense Service Personnel. Such employees who are 50 years or more, they will also be able to save money in this scheme. AUF, NRI, PIO, people belonging to Civil Personnel of Defense Services cannot deposit money in PNB Senior Citizen Scheme.

Documents required to open an account

To take this scheme, passport, PAN etc. Identity card will have to be submitted. Telephone bill, Aadhar card will have to be given for address proof. Birth certificate, voter ID card can be given as age proof. Two passport size photographs will be required to open the account.