invest in stock market 5 shares can yield maximum returns

The stock market is giving good returns to the investors even during the Corona epidemic. If you also want to invest in the stock market, then investing in shares of Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, VIP Industries and Coromandel International can prove to be the most suitable.

New Delhi. During the Corona epidemic, the stock market has emerged as the best and most effective way to earn money. Like the last few days, even today, the Sensex and Nifty touched record highs in the stock market. Not only this, the possibility of a permanent boom in the stock market is still intact. Several IPOs in the last few months have given strong returns to the investors. There are many givers of tremendous returns. If you also want to earn more money in less time, then investing in these five stocks of the stock market can prove to be shocking in terms of returns.

Tech Mahindra : Tech Mahindra is a tech company. The company’s record has been the best in the last quarter of a year. The company’s profit for the June quarter stood at Rs 1,353 crore. It was up 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 39 per cent year-on-year. The share price of Tech Mahindra is currently at Rs 1227.5. While the target for this stock is Rs 1400. That is, by investing in it, you can get an immediate return of more than 14 percent. That is, the annual growth can be up to 42 percent.

Larsen & Toubro : Infra sector major Larsen & Toubro reported a year-on-year growth of 287 per cent to a profit of Rs 1,174 crore for the quarter ended June. Its income has increased by 38 percent to Rs 29,335 crore. Presently the share price of the company is Rs.1623. The company’s target is to achieve a price of Rs 1,800. It is clear that by investing in Larsen & Toubro stock, you can get returns of up to 11 percent.

UltraTech Cement : The share price of UltraTech Cement is currently Rs 7804. The company aims to take this price to Rs 8900. In this too, the return of more than 14 per cent is fixed for the investors. Presently the market value of the company is around Rs 2,25,304.58 crores. UltraTech Cement reported a year-on-year growth of 108.6 per cent at Rs 1,681 crore for the quarter ended June, which exceeded expectations.

VIP Industries: The share of VIP Industries is currently close to Rs 413. The company has set a target of achieving a price of Rs 550. This target has been kept in terms of 1 month. That is, within 12 months, this stock can give about 33 percent return.

Coromandel International: The share price of this company is currently around Rs 892. The share price is likely to go up to Rs 1000 in 6 to 9 months. Investors can get up to 11 per cent returns from this stock. Coromandel International’s profit in the April-June quarter was 34.80 per cent higher than the same quarter last year.

stock market at record high

Let us tell you that there was a tremendous jump in the stock market on Tuesday in the domestic market. Sensex and Nifty reached record highs. Sensex closed above 53,800 and Nifty crossed 16,100.

