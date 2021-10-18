Invest in these schemes and forget the tension of old age, get money regularly

If you want to invest now and also do not want to take risk, then here we will tell you about some such schemes in which you can invest and forget the tension of old age. They give you good funds, as the interest rate on them is also high.

The more money you invest in these schemes, the more funds you will accumulate.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): You can invest up to Rs 15 lakh in SCSS, which is accumulated for five years. However, if you wish, you can extend it for another three years. Its interest rate is currently 7.40% per annum. You can also opt for quarterly payment in this. To open an account in this, you can go to the post office or public bank.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY): It is invested for 10 years. One can invest up to Rs 15 lakh in this scheme. Also, investment can be started with Rs.100 in this. In this, you are given interest at the rate of 7.40% per annum. It can be purchased online or through a bank.

RBI Floating Rate Bonds: One can invest up to Rs 15 lakh or more in RBI floating rate bonds. It has a lock-in of six years for citizens above 60 years of age. Talking about its interest rate, it currently fetches 7.15% per annum and can be paid only half yearly. Apart from this, you can invest around Rs 1.50 lakh annually in Fixed Deposit or Postal National Savings Scheme.

Investing in these schemes is considered the safest and the higher interest is paid on them. Also, after retirement, you will continue to get a fixed amount every month in the form of pension. If you invest money in these schemes as mentioned above, then you can get 55,000 per month as pension.