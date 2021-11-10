Invest in these schemes of Post Office, money will be double in a few years

There are many such schemes in the post office, which provide safe investment along with giving better interest to the people. Higher returns are given in these savings schemes. Let us know about all the important post office savings schemes…

Post office schemes are considered the safest, people who do not want to take risk with investment can invest in post office schemes. There are many such schemes in the post office, which provide safe investment along with giving better interest to the people. Higher returns are given in these savings schemes. Let us know about all the important post office savings schemes, in which your money is doubled under a fixed amount investment of few years.

Post Office Savings Bank Account

If you keep your money in a post office savings account, you may have to wait for a longer period for the money to double as it pays interest only at 4 per cent per annum, which means your money will double in 18 years.

post office recurring deposit

RD plan is considered a good investment. In this, 5.8% interest is being given to you on Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD). So if you want to invest money at this interest rate, then it will double in about 12 years.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is also considered a good option. At present, interest of 6.6% is being given, if money is invested at this interest rate, then it doubles the money in about 10 years.

read alsoJioPhone Next will alert if EMI is not paid on time

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

At present, interest at the rate of 7.4% is being given on the Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). In this scheme, your money will double in about 9 years.

Post Office PPF

The 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) of the Post Office is currently getting an interest of 7.1%. That is, it takes about 10 years for your money to double at this rate. However, this period can be extended in case of non-payment of installments.

Post Office Fixed Deposit (TD)

At present, an interest of 5.5% is available on Post Office Time Deposit (TD) of 1-3 years. If you invest in this, your money will double in about 13 years. Similarly, on a fixed deposit of 5 years, you are getting an interest of 6.7%. If money is invested with this interest rate, then your money will double in about 10 years.

Post Office Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme

The highest interest rate of 7.6% is being given on the post office’s Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme. In this scheme being run for girls, it takes about 9 years to double the money. However, you can start this scheme only under a certain age.

Post Office National Savings Certificate

At present, interest is being given at the rate of 6.8 percent on the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of the post office. This is a 5 year savings plan, in which income tax can also be saved. If money is invested at this interest rate, it will double in about 10 years.