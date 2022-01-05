Invest in this LIC plan for your child, you will get Rs 19 lakh on saving Rs 150; Know how?

If you want to invest in LIC for your child, so that his future can be secured or he can get more money till he gets a job, then here is a Children Money Back Plan.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) brings many schemes for the people. In which people get good benefits by investing. Here people get good funds along with insurance. If you want to invest in LIC for your child, so that his future can be secured or he can get more money till he gets a job, then here is a Children Money Back Plan. In this, saving Rs 150 per day can make your child rich. Let us know about this scheme in detail…

New Children Money Back Plan

If you are also thinking of investing for your child under this scheme, then you should not delay in investing in it. Talking about this policy, Life Insurance Corporation’s New Children Money Back Plan policy is taken for 25 years. In this, the maturity amount is given to you in installment. It is paid for the first time when your child is 18 years old, the second time when he turns 20 and the third time when he is 22 years old.

Bonus is also available

Under this plan, the life insured gets 20-20 percent of the sum assured as money back tax. Along with this, when the child turns 25, the entire amount is paid to him. Along with the remaining 40 percent of the amount, bonus is also given. That is, if someone invests in this policy, then soon one can get maximum amount.

Policy Highlights

The age limit for taking the policy is from zero to 12 years.

60 percent of the money is given in installments and 40 percent with bonus at the time of maturity.

Under this, the minimum insurance that can be taken is Rs 1,00,000 and there is no maximum limit.

In case the installments are not paid, a lump sum amount along with interest is given.

how much will have to be deposited

Under this policy, if someone saves Rs 150 every day, then the premium of insurance is given annually Rs 55,000. That is, according to 365 days, you will have to deposit a total of 14 lakh rupees in 25 years. If you deposit Rs 14 lakh, then on maturity you get Rs 19 lakh. If you do not want to take money in the middle, then you are given a one-time amount along with the bonus on the completion of maturity.