Invest only Rs 400 in this scheme of Post Office, on maturity you will get more than 1 crore

Instead of depositing Rs 1.50 lakh once a year, if you invest Rs 12500 monthly or if you invest Rs 400 every day, then you get huge profits.

Investing in the post office is considered the safest. If you want to get good returns along with safe investment, then here can be a good option for you. Here you are being given information about such a scheme which will give you good returns with small investment. In this scheme, you can give an amount of 1 crore with a saving of only 400 rupees. Small savings in the post office is a better option for such investors. You will get good return on investment in this scheme.

Post Office PPF Scheme

If you have a long term investment strategy (PPF) then you should invest in Public Provident Fund. This post office savings scheme gives 7.1 percent compound interest rate per annum. The maturity period of this plan is 15 years, but after that you can extend it for another 5 years. If you no longer need it at the end of the 15-year period, you can carry forward the fund. On which you will get more compound benefit.

Invest Rs 400 per day

The maximum amount that can be kept in this savings scheme every year is Rs 1.50 lakh. Instead of depositing Rs 1.50 lakh once a year, if you invest Rs 12500 monthly or if you invest Rs 400 every day, then you get huge profits. Also, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, you can avail tax exemption on your PPF account.

In this way you will get the benefit of 18 lakh interest

Maturity Period: 15 Years

Monthly investment: Rs 12,500

1 year investment: Rs 1.50 lakh

Total investment in 15 years: Rs 22.50 lakh

Annual interest rate: 7.1 percent

Maturity Amount: Rs 40.70 lakh

Interest Benefit: Rs 18.20 lakh

Return of more than one crore on 25 years investment

Under this scheme, if you make a monthly investment of Rs 12,500, then the total investment in a year will be Rs 1.50 lakh. Which if you invest for 25 years then the total deposit amount will be Rs 37.50 lakh. On which you will be given 7.1 percent compound interest rate. On maturity, you will get Rs 1.03 crore. In which the interest benefit will be Rs 62.50 lakh.