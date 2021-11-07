Invest Rs 12,000 every month in this scheme of Post Office, on maturity you will get more than one crore rupees

This post office savings scheme offers 7.1 percent compound interest rate per annum. The maturity period of this plan is 15 years, but after that it can be extended for another 5 years. If you no longer need it at the end of the 15-year period, you can carry forward the fund.

If you do not want to invest because you are afraid that your money might sink somewhere, then you should invest in post office schemes. Here money is considered safe. Here you can invest in various schemes as per your convenience. There are some schemes in the post office, which also give you good profits in a few years. Especially depositing money in small savings schemes of the post office is a better option. In these option plans, you get to invest for short to long term. If you have a long term investment strategy then you should invest in Public Provident Fund.

This post office savings scheme offers 7.1 percent compound interest rate per annum. The maturity period of this plan is 15 years, but after that it can be extended for another 5 years. If you no longer need it at the end of the 15-year period, you can carry forward the fund. As a result you will get more compounding benefits.

The maximum amount that can be kept in this savings scheme is Rs 1.50 lakh every year. You can deposit Rs 12500 monthly instead of depositing Rs 1.50 lakh once in a year. Also, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, you can avail tax exemption on your PPF account. The interest and maturity income earned in this account is also tax-free. An interest of Rs 18 lakh is given to you on an investment of Rs 22.5 lakh in a savings scheme. Whose maturity is given as 15 years.

Read also: Powerful camera phones like OnePlus 9RT, Poco M4 Pro, Asus 8Z coming this month, know what else will be special

Over 40 lakh funds in 15 years

If you invest Rs 12,500 in this scheme every month, you will have Rs 1.50 lakh in a year. At the same time, in 15 years, the total investment becomes Rs 22.50 lakh, on which you are given an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent. Based on the calculations, the maturity amount comes out to a total of Rs 40.70 lakh, with an interest benefit of Rs 18.20 lakh.

On deposit for 25 years

On depositing Rs 12,500 per month for 25 years, the amount of 40.70 lakhs becomes more than double. It carries an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent, which is charged every year on the total amount. The total investment amount in 25 years is Rs 37.50 lakh. And calculate it with interest benefit, then the total maturity amount becomes Rs 1.03 crore with interest benefit of Rs 62.50 lakh.