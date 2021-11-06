Invest Rs 1500 every month in this post office scheme, Rs 35 lakh will be deposited in so many years

Gram Suraksha Yojana is a protection plan, in which good returns can be obtained with low risk. In this scheme, you have to deposit Rs 1,500 every month. By depositing this amount regularly, you will get the benefit of 31 to 35 lakhs in the coming time.

You get profits in many post office schemes. Also, it is considered safe to invest money in it, so if you are planning to invest then it can be good to invest in this post office scheme. This scheme gives good returns. Investing in this is given high security with good rate of interest.

Post office small savings plans can be a good option for you. It has low risk and also gives good returns. Here you are being given information, in which the risk is negligible and the returns are also good. This is the 'Gram Suraksha Yojana' of the post office.

Highlights of this plan

Any Indian citizen between the age of 19 to 55 years can invest in this scheme.

The minimum sum assured under this scheme can be from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

The premium payment of this plan can be done monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annually.

You get a grace period of 30 days to pay the premium.

You can also take a loan on this scheme.

You can also surrender it after 3 years of taking this scheme. But in such a situation you will not get any interest benefit.

Funds can be created like this

Under this scheme, if a person starts investing at the age of 19 years and buys a policy of Rs 10 lakh, his monthly premium is Rs 1515 for 55 years, Rs 1463 for 58 years and Rs 1411 for 60 years. Will happen. In this case, the policy buyer will get a maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakh for 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakh for 58 years and Rs 34.60 lakh for 60 years.