Invest Rs 29 every day in this scheme of LIC, you will get about 4 lakhs on maturity

If you want to build a good fund under safe investment then here can be a good option for you. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers excellent plans from time to time. Now LIC has come up with a special scheme to make women customers self-reliant. This scheme has been made keeping in mind the interest of women. The maximum investment that can be made in this is up to three lakhs. This scheme can be deposited on yearly, half yearly and quarterly basis.

This plan is LIC Aadhar Shila Yojana. Under this, women in the age group of 8 to 55 years can invest. LIC’s Aadhar Shila plan offers the benefits of both protection and savings to its customers. However, under this scheme only women having valid Aadhaar can take advantage of it. The money is paid to the policyholder on maturity. This LIC plan also provides financial assistance to the policyholder and the family after his/her death.

A minimum investment of Rs 75,000 and a maximum of Rs 3 lakh can be made under LIC Aadhar Shila Yojana. The maturity period of this policy is minimum 10 years and maximum 20 years. The maximum maturity age is 70 years. At the same time, the premium payment of this plan is done on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

You can understand this scheme with an example. If you are 30 years old and deposit Rs 29 daily for 20 years. In the first year, you will have a total deposit of Rs 10,959. Now this too will attract 4.5 per cent tax. Next year you will have to pay Rs 10,723. This way you can pay these premiums every month or on quarterly, half yearly or yearly basis. You will have to deposit Rs 2,14,696 in 20 years and you will get a total of Rs 3,97,000 at the time of maturity.