Invest Rs 5000 every month in this post office scheme, know how much fund and benefit you will get

If you are planning to invest in the Post Office Saving Scheme, then let us tell you that there are many savings schemes, which can give good money on maturity with less investment.

Even today people think of a safe investment for investing in the Indian Post Office Scheme. There are many small schemes here, which give good profits as well as big funds to the people. If you are planning to invest in the Post Office Saving Scheme, then let us tell you that there are many savings schemes, which can give good money on maturity with less investment. Post Office Scheme Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one such scheme, which offers long term investment option. However, the investment limit in this scheme is fixed and up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be deposited annually.

post office ppf

You can make an investment plan every month in the post office plan of the post office. Also, if you want, you can also invest a lump sum amount annually. The interest received under this scheme is given more than Fixed Deposit or Recurring Deposit. You can get good funds by investing money in this. There is no interest and no tax on maturity.

Benefits under the Post Office PPF Scheme

If you invest in this post office scheme, then you can invest 1.50 lakhs in a year. Also, you can deposit this amount in 12 installments in a year. Children below the age of 10 years can also open a PPF account which can be supervised by the parents. The PPF scheme matures after 15 years which can be extended for a further period of 5 years. It does not carry the risk of market risk. There is also a provision for taking loan in this scheme. The special thing is that no tax is to be paid on it.

How much amount on investment of Rs 5000

If you invest Rs 5000 every month under this scheme, then in a year your total deposit amount will be Rs 60,000. On which you will also be given an interest of 7.1 percent annually. And if you invest this amount for 15 years then 9 lakh rupees will be accumulated. While the maturity amount will be Rs 16.25 lakh. In this, the total interest amount will be Rs 7.25 lakh.