Invest up to Rs 1 lakh in post office term deposit scheme, you will get this much benefit in 5 years

Your cash will be protected in this scheme. Beneath this, you are given a assured return. Additionally, the advantages beneath this scheme are additionally good. The advantages of many schemes are additionally accessible beneath this scheme.

If you are going to make investments in any scheme or are pondering of investing, then right here funding in mounted deposit and term scheme of post office could be a higher choice for you. Your cash will be protected in this scheme. Beneath this, you are given a assured return. Additionally, the advantages beneath this scheme are additionally good. The advantages of many schemes are additionally accessible beneath this scheme. Tell us about this particular scheme of the post office.

You possibly can simply open an account in any post office in the Term Deposit scheme beneath the Post Office Small Financial savings Scheme. There was no change in the rates of interest in the post office small financial savings schemes until March 2022 quarter. That’s, the return which was accessible in the October-December 2021 quarter, will be accessible solely. Account might be opened in this scheme for 1 to 5 years.

Who can reap the benefits of this scheme

(*5*)Beneath this scheme, any Indian citizen can open a single or joint account. One other benefit of this scheme is that any particular person of 10 years of age or a mentally challenged particular person can open an account beneath it. To open an account, you can put any quantity in it ranging from 1000 rupees. Other than this, funding in post office TD of 5 years is given tax exemption beneath part 80C of the Earnings Tax Act.

In case of account closure earlier than maturity

(*5*)There are various provisions beneath this in case your account is closed earlier than maturity. The account might be closed after the completion of 6 months in this. Nevertheless, rate of interest will not be given in this. Then again, if somebody closes the account between 6 to 12 months, then he will get the rate of interest of the post office.

How much will you get on 1 lakh

(*5*)If one invests in the term deposit scheme of the post office, then he’s given an curiosity of 6.7 p.c. Other than this, the rate of interest on one 12 months, 2 12 months and three 12 months term deposits is 5.5% each year. Your account is opened for a maturity interval of 5 years. If an individual opens an account by depositing Rs 1 lakh in a term deposit with a maturity interval of 5 years, then after 5 years, he will get Rs 139407 in return on 6.7 p.c curiosity of TD.